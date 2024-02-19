Brewers keep their offseason balancing act going by re-signing Brandon Woodruff

Just over two months after being non-tendered, righty Brandon Woodruff is returning to the Milwaukee Brewers. The two-time All-Star has agreed to a two-year contract with his former team, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Financial terms are still unknown, but expect things to be heavily weighted toward 2025: Woodruff underwent serious shoulder surgery after Milwaukee’s Wild Card Series loss last October and is expected to miss most if not all of this season. The deal likely includes a low base salary for 2024 with a higher number and several performance incentives for 2025, as the Brewers continue to try and retool on the fly amid a tumultuous offseason.

Woodruff, who turned 31 in February, had established himself as a legitimate ace over the past few years, posting a 2.84 ERA over 70 starts from 2020 through 2022. But last season was marred by injury almost from the jump: He went on the IL just two starts into 2023, and while he was effective upon returning in August, his shoulder started to act up again just prior to the postseason. Woodruff was left off the team’s Wild Card roster, with the team announcing that he’d be undergoing surgery to repair an anterior capsule — a major procedure with a lengthy rehab time.

That left Milwaukee with a tricky decision: The 2024 season was set to be Woodruff’s final year of team control, meaning the Brewers would have had to pay the righty $11 million or so in arbitration to spend the season rehabbing before losing him for nothing in free agency. Instead, the team opted to free up that $11 million by non-tendering him, forcing him to hit the market a year early and with serious questions about his health.

Woodruff’s surgery obviously put a damper on his market this winter, and a reunion makes sense for both sides: Woodruff gets a year to rehab with the organization he knows and trusts, plus another guaranteed year for his age-33 season in 2025; the Brewers, meanwhile, get (hopefully) one more full season of a healthy Woodruff at what could be a significantly below-market rate, without hampering their flexibility in the near term.

It’s also a signing in keeping with the Brewers’ M.O. so far this offseason, one focused on balancing retooling for the future while remaining competitive. Milwaukee dealt Woodruff’s co-ace, Corbin Burnes, to the Orioles earlier this month, prioritizing getting assets for their pending free agent rather than keeping him around for one more run at an NL Central crown. But the players Milwaukee targeted — infielder Joey Ortiz and lefty DL Hall, each of whom have already made their big-league debuts — signaled that this was no tear-down; the Brewers still have MLB talent, with a ton more on the way from one of the league’s best farm systems. They might take a step back in 2024, but they certainly won’t bottom out, and this is a team that has eyes on contending in 2025.

With Woodruff rehabbing and Burnes gone, Freddy Peralta will lead a rotation that also includes Wade Miley, Jake Junis, Colin Rea and some combination of youngsters like Hall, Aaron Ashby and top prospect Robert Gasser. That might be a bit underwhelming in 2024, but come 2025 — with a year of development from Hall, Ashby and Gasser and the return of Woodruff — Milwaukee could be ready to make noise once again. The question now becomes whether the Brewers are done dealing; Willy Adames is also set to hit free agency next winter and has been rendered a bit more expendable by the acquisition of Ortiz and the pending promotion of top infield prospect Tyler Black. Milwaukee might not hit 92 wins and a division title like they did last year, but this is far from the last we’ve heard from them.