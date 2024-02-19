Mike Trout insists he doesn’t want the Angels to trade him: ‘The easy way out’

From pretty much the moment Shohei Ohtani opted to head up I-5 and join the rival Dodgers, questions began swirling about the future of the Los Angeles Angels’ other all-time great: Mike Trout. With the Halos seemingly about to start over from square one, trading Trout felt like a logical next step, the team’s best chance to inject some sorely needed young talent and Trout’s best chance to play for a contender while still in the back-nine of his prime.

But despite Ohtani jumping ship, despite not having sniffed even .500 baseball in nearly a decade, despite hardly any impact talent around him and among the worst farm systems in the league, Trout remains committed to the only organization he’s ever known. The 11-time All-Star reiterated that commitment at the start of L.A.’s spring training on Monday morning, telling reporters that he won’t be asking the Angels for a trade — a path he said would be “the easy way out”.

Mike Trout said asking for a trade would be the “easy way out.” He said he’s talked to the front office and is content right now. “There might be a time maybe. I really haven't thought about this. But when I signed that contract, I'm loyal. I want to win the championship here.” — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) February 19, 2024

It’s worth noting that those quotes do leave the door open for a trade request at some point down the line. Trout’s not getting any younger, and he’s appeared in just 237 games over the last three years amid a laundry list of injuries; it’s possible that, should the Angels slog through yet another losing season in 2024, he’ll start to feel a bit more urgency to make the most out of what’s left of his career.

But it really does seem like Trout’s heart remains in Anaheim, and he wants to exhaust every possible option where he’s at before he thinks about anything else. After all, if winning were the only thing that mattered, he likely wouldn’t have signed that 12-year, $426.5 million extension ahead of the 2019 season — a season in which the Angels would finish 72-90 while Trout won his third AL MVP Award. That was the team’s fourth consecutive losing season, a streak that now sits at eight; Trout’s still only appeared in the postseason once, getting swept by the Royals in the ALDS back in 2014. And yet, despite all that dysfunction and disappointment, the outfielder opted to tie himself to the franchise for the long haul rather than hit free agency in the winter of 2020.

This year is shaping up to be much of the same. The Angels will probably be a bit better than you think — they’ll almost certainly be healthier, for starters, after suffering an almost comical rash of injuries in 2023. There are some interesting pieces here: Trout, Taylor Ward, Brandon Drury, 2023 breakout Mickey Moniak and promising youngsters Zach Neto, Logan O’Hoppe and Nolan Schanuel on offense, Reid Detmers, Griffin Canning and Chase Silseth on the mound. But “interesting” is a very long way from “competitive”, especially in a loaded AL West in which the Angels are well behind the Rangers, Astros and Mariners.

Even worse, the long-term trendlines are pointing in the wrong direction: L.A. jettisoned what little young talent still remained in a futile attempt to make a run at the playoffs ahead of Ohtani’s free agency, further thinning out what is by most estimates the worst farm system in baseball. With Arte Moreno pledging to trim the team’s bloated payroll, it’s hard to see a path to contention for this team, especially considering it’s shoddy track record of both evaluation and development under GM Perry Minasian. Add it all up, and Trout is going to have to really ask himself what his priorities are over the final few years of his Hall of Fame career.