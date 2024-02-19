Red Sox sign reliever Liam Hendriks to two-year, $10 million deal

The 2023 Comeback Player of the Year is continuing his journey in New England, as former White Sox closer Liam Hendriks has reportedly agreed to a two-year, $10 million deal with the Boston Red Sox. Per MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, the deal includes a mutual option for 2026 as well as performance bonuses that can bring the total value up to $20 million.

Hendriks’ status for the 2024 season is up in the air after undergoing Tommy John surgery early last August. He said earlier this winter that he hopes to be on the early end of the typical 12-to-14-month recovery timeline, but even that would leave him out until at least after the All-Star break. Boston has a healthy 1-2 punch at the back end of their bullpen in closer Kenley Jansen and setup man Chris Martin, but there isn’t a ton of depth behind them — and with the 36-year-old Jansen set to hit free agency next winter, this is a smart bit of forward thinking from Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow, adding another potential high-leverage option for 2025 and beyond.

Plus, Hendriks is something of an expert at beating the medical odds. This time last year, he’d just been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, set to miss the start of the 2023 season while undergoing chemotherapy. By mid-April, he’d been pronounced cancer free; by the end of May, he was back on a Major League mound, making an emotional return to the South Side of Chicago. Alas, that return was short-lived: Hendriks made just five appearances for the White Sox before landing on the IL with right elbow inflammation on June 12 and eventually undergoing surgery.

What Hendriks — who just turned 35 last week — will look like on the other side of both cancer and Tommy John surgery is an open question. But he’s just 18 months or so removed from being among the most dominant relievers in the game, with a 2.66 ERA and 75 saves across 2021 and 2022. (He struck out over 40% of the batters he faced in ‘22, boasting a high-90s heater and a nigh-unhittable slider.) Even if he doesn’t hit those heights again, or assume the closer’s role from Jansen next year, this is still a worthy low-risk bet for Breslow to make, one that has the potential to pay off in a big way.