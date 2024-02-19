NBA Coach of the Year odds: Mark Daigneault, Chris Finch battling for honor

The NBA Coach of the Year award follows a fairly simple metric, and that’ll once again be the case for the 2023-24 season. This honor usually goes to either the team with the best record or the team that overachieved the most relative to preseason expectations. It’s possible both could be true in this year’s race. Here are the latest odds to win Coach of the Year courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NBA Coach of the Year odds

No one is beating Golden State’s 73-9 mark, so Celtics boss Joe Mazzulla is probably not in consideration despite being up on this list. Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue deserves a lot of credit, but he’s going to have to overcome the two biggest contenders in his own conference. Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault and Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch are in a battle for the top seed in the West, and whichever team wins that race is likely to give its coach this honor.

Best bet: Chris Finch (+225)

The Timberwolves have a 1.5-game lead on the Thunder coming out of the All-Star break, which gives Finch a slight edge here. Minnesota and Oklahoma City split the four head-to-head meetings, which means this is going to come down to record. The Timberwolves have been the best defensive team in the league by a decent margin and have a favorable schedule coming out of the break. The Thunder could definitely catch up to them but I think Minnesota staves off Oklahoma City and gives Finch the lead in this award market as the season closes.