NBA Sixth Man of the Year odds: Malik Monk, Norman Powell appear to be in tight contest

The NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year honor has evolved a bit over the years, but the primary criteria remains the same. Usually, this award goes to the best bench player on a contending team and the primary metric for being a good bench player is scoring points. That still appears to be the case in 2023-24, and that opens up a great possibility for bettors. Here’s a look at the latest odds for Sixth Man of the Year courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NBA Sixth Man of the Year odds

Kings guard Malik Monk has been on fire off the bench, increasing his scoring average in the same role. Despite some potential opportunities to start, the Sacramento coaching staff has left him with the second unit. Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. has been averaging more points per game but has the benefit of 10 starts in 52 games. He might see an increased role and that could take him out of the running. Clippers wing Norman Powell is in the same boat as Monk, but has the advantage of being up in the standings on Monk’s Kings and Hardaway Jr.’s Mavs.

Best bet: Norman Powell (+650)

For me, this award will come down to Monk and Powell. The Kings guard has transformed his career over the last two seasons, especially after starting poorly in Charlotte. Powell has battled some injuries to carve out a nice role on a title contender, which voters will recognize. Neither is likely to get a ton of starts barring injuries, while Hardaway Jr. is more likely to start enough to have voters dismiss him.

Even though Powell’s production has dropped off a bit since last season, he’s shooting 45.3% from behind the arc. That’s a clip well ahead of Monk, who has better overall numbers but is down when it comes to shooting efficiency. The payoff is much higher with Powell and I like him in this market.