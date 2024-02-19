NBA Most Improved Player odds: Coby White, Alperen Sengun offer favorable value

If there’s an award with the most variance over the course of the season, Most Improved Player is it. It’s also a shrinking market. Only one player who was in the top 10 at the beginning of the 2023-24 season is left to bet on, which shows how volatile this offering can be. Here are the latest odds to win the honor courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NBA Most Improved Player odds

Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey was behind Mikal Bridges to win this honor at the beginning of the campaign and he’s now the clear favorite. Maxey is going to get a nice statistical bump as he attempts to keep the 76ers afloat but has he actually improved beyond the rise in points per game? His shooting percentages are down, and his per-36 metrics show less improvement than the raw numbers would suggest. That opens the door for others.

Bulls guard Coby White and Rockets big man Alperen Sengun have broken out this season in big ways. White is set to maintain his role with Zach LaVine out for the rest of the year, while Sengun has blossomed to be Houston’s best young prospect.

Best bet: Coby White (+400)

The Bulls are likely going to be in the play-in tournament, which should be enough to give White’s huge statistical improvement a positive spin. Chicago also started righting the ship when White took on a bigger role, which should be noticed by voters. Sengun has done well in raising his points per game, but his other metrics have largely plateaued. White, on the other hand, has boosted his value tremendously.

Maxey is going to keep putting up solid numbers and being a first-time All-Star will give him a sizable lead in the odds table but White’s production is impossible to ignore. I do believe this market will close over the course of the final third of the season, and the Bulls guard offers tremendous value right now at +400.