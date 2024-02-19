NBA Rookie of the Year odds: Victor Wembanyama reclaims big lead over Chet Holmgren

The 2023-24 NBA Rookie of the Year race appeared to be a three-player conversation at the beginning of the season, but it has quickly become a two-player race with one making a big push before the All-Star break to pull away. Here’s a look at the latest odds to win the award courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NBA Rookie of the Year odds

Spurs big man Victor Wembanyama was a +120 favorite at the beginning of the season in what appeared to a race between him, Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson and Thunder center Chet Holmgren. Wembanyama jumped out to a big lead early but Holmgren actually made up that ground and was a favorite at one point. At the All-Star break, Wembanyama is the clear favorite.

Best bet: Victor Wembanyama (-600)

Calling this a two-man race is tough given the odds but Holmgren is better than +450 in my eyes. The Thunder center is going to have an advantage in the standings and is ahead of Wembanyama defensively.

The Spurs rookie put together an impressive 14-game stretch before the break, averaging 22.3 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from deep. That production has created the current separation in the odds table but the Spurs are at the bottom of the West. There’s a chance Wembanyama gets shut down late in the season, which would give Holmgren a potential edge to close the year. This market might be worth waiting to make a wager on. For now, Wembanyama is the pick.