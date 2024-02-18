How to watch 2024 All-Star Game on TV and online

All-Star weekend concludes Sunday in Indianapolis with the 73rd NBA All-Star Game, which will tip off at 8 p.m. ET. The contest will return to the traditional East vs. West format after six years of team captains drafting rosters as the league hopes to provide some type of spark to a game that has effectively become a glorified scrimmage.

Here’s a look at how fans can catch the action.

2024 NBA All-Star Game

Date: Sunday, February 18

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: TNT, TBS

Livestream: Watch TNT, TNT App

Radio: ESPN Radio, Sirius XM

If you aren’t around a TV, you can stream the events on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. Keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Here’s a look at the full rosters for the Eastern and Western Conference. The West All-Stars are 2.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

East All-Stars

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Tyrese Haliburton, Damian Lillard, Bam Adebayo, Trae Young, Scottie Barnes, Donovan Mitchell, Tyrese Maxey, Jalen Brunson, Jaylen Brown, Paolo Banchero

West All-Stars

LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Kevin Durant, Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Stephen Curry, Devin Booker, Anthony Edwards, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Davis