Injury status for Utah guard Rollie Worster vs. UCLA on Sunday

The Utah Utes will head down to Los Angeles to face the UCLA Bruins on Sunday evening and the status for guard Rollie Worster is unclear ahead of the matchup. The senior suffered a leg injury in their previous game against the Bruins on January 11 and has missed the last nine games for the Utes. Head coach Craig Smith said earlier in the month that there was no timetable for his return.

Worster’s presence has been missed as the Utes have struggled in his absence. The Missoula, MT, native was having a career year by averaging 9.9 points, 5.5 assists, and 4.9 rebounds per game prior to the injury. In his absence, fellow senior guard Deivon Smith has stepped up with 11.3 points, 5.9 assists, and 5.6 rebounds per game.

UCLA enters this Pac-12 matchup as a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, accompanied by a total of 135.