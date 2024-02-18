Odds, picks, predictions to win 2024 NBA All-Star Game MVP

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game will return to the traditional East vs. West format, ending a six-year run of captains drafting rosters. In a contest like this, it’s really hard to predict which player will have a standout performance since there won’t be much defense regardless of the scoreboard.

Here’s a look at our predictions for the All-Star Game MVP award, along with full odds for the honor at DraftKings Sportsbook.

NBA All-Star Game MVP predictions

Favorite pick: Tyrese Haliburton (+600)

The Pacers point guard helped his hometown squad secure the Skills Challenge win Saturday, although he fell short in the 3-point Contest. I think there’s a chance Haliburton gets some additional run to rack up numbers, and the East players might feed him the ball a bit more. He’s the odds-on favorite because the game is being played in his city but Haliburton isn’t like some previous hometown heroes. He’s putting up 21.8 points. 11.7 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game on 49/40/85 shooting splits. In the last 10 All-Star contests, only one player has won multiple MVP honors. That was when Russell Westbrook went back-to-back for the award. I like Haliburton to put up massive numbers as the crowd favorite tonight.

Sleeper pick: Paul George (+3500)

There’s probably some bad blood in some segments of the Pacers fanbase for George, who has been excellent for the Clippers this season. His numbers have been stymied a bit with the presence of Kawhi Leonard and James Harden on his team, but this is a situation where he could get hot. George is an excellent shooter and his versatility allows him to be featured with almost any other lineup combination. He’s going to be able to find his spots often enough to put up good numbers and there’s a possibility he wants to put on another show for his former franchise. I like George at this number as a sleeper bet.

All-Star Game MVP Full Odds

Tyrese Haliburton: +600

Giannis Antetokounmpo: +600

Stephen Curry: +800

LeBron James: +900

Jayson Tatum: +900

Anthony Edwards: +900

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: +1200

Luka Doncic: +1200

Kevin Durant: +1200

Damian Lillard: +1200

Devin Booker: +1600

Donovan Mitchell: +2200

Paul George: +3500

Jalen Brunson: +3500

Anthony Davis: +4500

Nikola Jokic: +5000

Trae Young: +5000

Jaylen Brown: +5000

Kawhi Leonard: +7000

Tyrese Maxey: +7500

Karl-Anthony Towns: +9000

Bam Adebayo: +10000

Paolo Banchero: +20000

Scottie Barnes: +25000