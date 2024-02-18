Pick against the spread, over/under for 2024 NBA All-Star Game

The NBA All-Star Game returns to the traditional East vs. West format for 2024, ending a six-year streak of having team captains draft rosters. Even though this game has essentially turned into a glorified scrimmage, bettors can still make picks on the contest.

The West All-Stars are 2.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook with the total coming in at 359. The West All-Stars are -142 on the moneyline while the East All-Stars are +120.

East All-Stars vs. West All-Stars, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: West All-Stars -2.5

West captain LeBron James won five in a row during the draft era before finally losing to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s squad. The Lakers star and Bucks star will once again go head-to-head this time around, although they’ll be alongside players in their own conferences this time around. James only failed to cover this line twice in six games as a team captain.

Prior to the draft era, the West won three games in a row and six out of seven. Even when there’s little defense being played, I think the West roster has better players with the likes of Nikola Jokic, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic and Kevin Durant. The East All-Stars have the hometown hero in Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, but will be without reigning league MVP Joel Embiid due to injury. I like the West All-Stars to get the job done in this showcase.

Over/Under: Over 359

Another important change to the All-Star Game in 2024 is the removal of the Elam Ending, which put a natural cap on the scoring in the final quarter. Last year’s showcase hit this exact number, but the other five contests in the draft era went under this number. I do think the removal of the Elam Ending will make a difference, especially since this is going to be an open scrimmage with little defense.

Nearly every East vs. West All-Star Game has gone under this line by a decent margin but the last two contests prior to the draft era went above this number. There’s going to be so much offense on display with such little defensive resistance that I’ll take the over on this number. Even if the top stars don’t play heavy minutes, the reserve players are just as talented in this particular game. I like the over on this total.