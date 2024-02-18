What is the format for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game?

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game will return to its traditional East vs. West format, ending a six-year run of having captains draft teams. Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo will serve as the captain for the Eastern Conference while Lakers star LeBron James will serve as the captain for the Western Conference. Antetokounmpo and James squared off against each other three times during the All-Star draft era.

Another important change to the format is the removal of the 24-point Elam Ending, which was there in honor of the late great Kobe Bryant. The Elam Ending naturally capped scoring at the end of the game, which had betting implications. The charity portion of the contest will be retained, with the conference scoring the most points in each quarter getting the donation to the charity of choice.

Because the league went back to the East vs. West format, there was no draft special this time around. The rosters were selected by fans, coaches and media members. It’ll be interesting to see if the switch back makes a difference in the level of competition, which has taken an even bigger hit than expected over the last few seasons.

Antetokounmpo’s teammate Damian Lillard joins him as an East starter, along with Tyrese Haliburton and Jayson Tatum. Sixers big man Joel Embiid was voted as a starter but is injured, meaning someone else will start in his place. Heat big man Bam Adebayo seems like the natural choice. Trae Young, Scottie Barnes, Paolo Banchero, Donovan Mitchell, Jalen Brunson, Jaylen Brown and Tyrese Maxey will be the reserves.

Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic and Kevin Durant join James as the West starters. Clippers teammates Kawhi Leonard and Paul George anchor the reserves, along with Warriors star Stephen Curry. Durant’s Phoenix teammate Devin Booker is also in the reserves. Anthony Edwards, Anthony Davis and Karl-Anthony Towns round out the West reserves.