How to watch Daytona 500 to open 2024 NASCAR season

We go over how you can watch the Daytona 500 to kick off the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series and the time the race will start at Daytona International Speedway.

By Nick Simon
NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 - Practice Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season will begin on Sunday with the 66th running of the Daytona 500 from Daytona International Speedway. The green flag for the “Great American Race” will be waved at 2:30 p.m. ET and it will air on Fox.

Rain is in the forecast for Sunday, so there is a chance the race gets delayed or even postponed to Monday. There are some windows of no precipitation, but heading into race day, they might not be long enough. Keep an eye out for weather updates.

Joey Logano finished with the fastest time in qualifying and will start the race in pole position. He is looking to become the 13th driver in history to win multiple Daytona 500’s in their career. 2021 winner Michael McDowell is looking to do the same and he will join Logano on the front row.

Three-time winner Denny Hamlin enters as the favorite to win the Daytona 500 with +800 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Logano (+900), Brad Keselowski (+1000), Ryan Blaney (+1100), Kyle Busch (+1200), and Chase Elliott (+1200). Defending champion Ricky Stenhouse Jr. enters with +3500 odds to repeat.

How to watch the Daytona 500

Date: Sunday, February 18
Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: Fox
Live stream: Fox Live, Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at Fox Live or through the Fox Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting lineup

2024 Daytona 500 starting lineup

Pos Driver Car No.
Pos Driver Car No.
1 Joey Logano 22
2 Michael McDowell 34
3 Tyler Reddick 45
4 Christopher Bell 20
5 Chase Elliott 9
6 Austin Cindric 2
7 Alex Bowman 48
8 Denny Hamlin 11
9 Carson Hocevar 77
10 John H. Nemechek 42
11 Erik Jones 43
12 Harrison Burton 21
13 Daniel Suarez 99
14 Zane Smith 71
15 Ty Gibbs 54
16 Brad Keselowski 6
17 Kyle Larson 5
18 William Byron 24
19 Chris Buescher 17
20 Chase Briscoe 14
21 Ross Chastain 1
22 Justin Haley 51
23 Jimmie Johnson 84
24 Bubba Wallace 23
25 Ryan Preece 41
26 Kaz Grala 36
27 Martin Truex Jr 19
28 A.J. Allmendinger 16
29 Corey LaJoie 7
30 Josh Berry 4
31 Todd Gilliland 38
32 Ryan Blaney 12
33 Austin Dillon 3
34 Kyle Busch 8
35 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
36 Riley Herbst 15
37 Daniel Hemric 31
38 Noah Gragson 10
39 Anthony Alfredo 62
40 David Ragan 60

