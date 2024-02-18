How to watch Daytona 500 to open 2024 NASCAR season

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season will begin on Sunday with the 66th running of the Daytona 500 from Daytona International Speedway. The green flag for the “Great American Race” will be waved at 2:30 p.m. ET and it will air on Fox.

Rain is in the forecast for Sunday, so there is a chance the race gets delayed or even postponed to Monday. There are some windows of no precipitation, but heading into race day, they might not be long enough. Keep an eye out for weather updates.

Joey Logano finished with the fastest time in qualifying and will start the race in pole position. He is looking to become the 13th driver in history to win multiple Daytona 500’s in their career. 2021 winner Michael McDowell is looking to do the same and he will join Logano on the front row.

Three-time winner Denny Hamlin enters as the favorite to win the Daytona 500 with +800 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Logano (+900), Brad Keselowski (+1000), Ryan Blaney (+1100), Kyle Busch (+1200), and Chase Elliott (+1200). Defending champion Ricky Stenhouse Jr. enters with +3500 odds to repeat.

How to watch the Daytona 500

Date: Sunday, February 18

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Fox Live, Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at Fox Live or through the Fox Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting lineup