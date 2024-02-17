Bucks PG Damian Lillard hits final shot on final rack to defend 3-point Contest crown [VIDEO]

Milwaukee Bucks point guard Damian Lillard became the first player since Jason Kapono to go back-to-back in the 3-point Contest, defending his 2023 title at All-Star weekend 2024 in Indianapolis Saturday night. Lillard needed every shot to get past Hawks point guard Trae Young in the final round, hitting the final money ball shot on the last rack to secure the victory.

Despite no player repeating as champion since Kapono accomplished the feat in 2007-08, Lillard was the favorite to win this event at DraftKings Sportsbook. He was priced at +425 as the defending champion, despite his poor percentage from deep on the season. The gamchanger for Lillard was the “Starry” balls that were deep shots, which are ones he routinely does take during games. Those shots were worth three points, and they helped Lillard overcome some bad shooting on other racks.

Young and Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns, who won the 2022 event, were the other finalists Saturday. We’ll see if Lillard is able to make it three in a row at the next All-Star event in San Francisco.