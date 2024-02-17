Pick on the Spread for Rutgers-Minnesota on February 18

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have been cashing tickets for bettors all season long with a 21-3 against the spread record and will look to continue to do so on Sunday when they host the Rutgers Scarlett Knights in Minneapolis on Sunday.

Rutgers Scarlett Knights vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (-3, 131)

The strength of Rutgers is defense as they rank fourth in the country in points allowed on a per possession basis, but are not quite the same when away from New Jersey, surrendering 18.1 points more per 100 possessions in games played away from home than at home.

Both teams have large home and road splits as Minnesota is allowing 13.3 points fewer per 100 possessions at home than away from home, ranking 70th in the points allowed per possession category overall, and face a Rutgers offense that has been stuck in neutral all season.

The Golden Gophers defense is tasked with shutting down a Rutgers offense that entered the weekend 326th in the country in points scored on a per possession basis and 334th in 3-point shop percentage at 29.4%.

By comparison, Minnesota is 102nd in 3-point shooting percentage on offense at 35.2% and are 76th in America in points scored on a per possession basis while also being the more trustworthy team in this game at the free throw line, which is a rarity for the Golden Gophers.

Perhaps the biggest weakness of Minnesota is their 68.3% free throw shooting percentage, which ranks 300th in the country, but Rutgers is 337th in the country in free throw shooting percentage at 65.7%.

Minnesota should also have more opportunities for second chance points than normal as Rutgers allows opponents to rebound 31% of their missed shots in games played away from home, which entered the weekend ranked 285th in the country.

With the lack of offensive punch Rutgers has shown this season coupled with their defense diminishing away from home, Minnesota will get the job done for bettors once again on Sunday.

The Play: Minnesota -3