Injury status for Kansas’ Kevin McCullar Jr. vs. Oklahoma on Saturday

The No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks will head down to Norman to face the No. 25 Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday and the status of veteran guard Kevin McCullar Jr. is up in the air ahead of the contest.

The fifth-year senior has missed the past two games for KU with a knee injury and he was sorely missed in the team’s 79-50 blowout loss to Baylor on Monday. Head coach Bill Self was optimistic about the veteran suiting up against OU and indicated that his status will depend on how he looked in practice.

McCullar has been a key figure for the Jayhawks this season and has been a huge catalyst for them being ranked in the top 10. He currently leads the Big 12 in scoring with 19.5 points per game, also averaging 6.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists a contest. KU is 1-5 without him in the lineup this season, so it would really like to have him back on the floor in some capacity.

Kansas enters the game as a 2-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, accompanied by a total of 143.