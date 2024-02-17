College basketball picks: Utah State vs. Colorado State best bet on Saturday, Feb. 17

We have another huge Mountain West Conference showdown to look forward to as the first-place Utah State Aggies cross the border to meet the Colorado State Rams. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS Sports Network. USU downed CSU 77-72 in their first matchup back on January 6.

Utah State (21-4, 9-3 MWC) has won two straight heading into this showdown and took care of business in an 84-76 victory over Wyoming on Wednesday. This was a close, competitive contest throughout the evening and the Aggies triumphed by outshooting the Cowboys 56.6% to just 41.8%. Darius Brown II stepped up with 24 points, eight rebounds, and five assists in the win.

Colorado State (19-6, 7-5 MWC) had a four-game win streak snapped on Tuesday, sliding back in the conference standings by way of a 71-55 road loss at San Diego State. The Rams actually led by 14 at the half before melting down, being held scoreless for the final 4:33 of the ballgame and scoring just 11 points total in the second half. Patrick Cartier put up 12 points before suffering an ankle injury and he is considered a game-time decision for today’s game.

These two teams were mostly even in their first encounter and free throws ended up making a huge difference. Utah State went 20-23 from the charity stripe in that showdown while Colorado State went a paltry 4-11. Both offenses are shooting roughly 58% from two this year and as one of the worst offensive rebounding team in the country, the Rams have to find ways to create second-chance opportunities to capitlalize on their proficiency from two.

What this game means for Utah State

Colorado State was ranked No. 13 in the AP poll when Utah State pulled the upset back in January and that put the Aggies on the path towards standing atop the conference standings heading into this matchup. The MWC has been a gauntlet this season and a road win today would be a huge step towards taking the regular season title.

What this game means for Colorado State

Colorado State would love to avenge the loss from earlier in the year and it badly needs this win today. The Rams are still in the Mountain West title race, but a loss would put them a full three games behind the Aggies for first place. They can’t afford for that to happen with just a handful of games left to play in the regular season.

Utah State vs. Colorado State odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Colorado State -6

Total: 147

Moneyline: Colorado State -245, Utah State +200

Pick: Colorado State -6