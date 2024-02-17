College basketball picks: No. 14 Illinois vs. Maryland best bet on Saturday, Feb. 17

We have a Saturday evening showdown in College Park today as the No. 14 Illinois Fighting Illini pay a visit to the Maryland Terrapins. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on Fox. Maryland upset Illinois in a 76-67 victory back on January 14.

Illinois (18-6, 9-4 Big Ten) has won four of its last five contests and is fresh off a 97-68 hammering of Michigan on Tuesday. The Illini slammed the door shut on the Wolverines by breaking off a 16-2 run at the end of the first half and never looked back. They shot 56.3% from the field and Terrence Shannon Jr. put up 31 points in the win.

Maryland (14-11, 6-8 Big Ten) was able to snap a three-game losing streak on Wednesday by downing Iowa in a 78-66 home victory. The Terps trailed by eight midway through the second half before surging ahead and holding the Hawkeyes to just eight points in the final 10:33 of action. Julian Reese delivered 16 points and 13 rebounds in the win.

The previous matchup between these teams came during Shannon’s suspension and the Illini struggled from the field by shooting just 32.8% in the loss. Illinois boasts the No. 6 offense per KenPom and have benefitted from a high offensive rebounding rate and their ability to create second-chance opportunities. Maryland, in contrast, enters with the No. 5 defense and have held opponents to just 43.9% shooting from two.

What this game means for Illinois

Illinois currently sits a few games behind Purdue for first place in the Big Ten and while there’s still time for it to catch up, it can’t afford any more slip ups. This is the definition of a trap game and considering that the Illini have already lost to this team, they should be on high alert here.

What this game means for Maryland

Maryland was able to end a three-game slide just in time for the final stretch of the regular season. The Terrapins aren’t even considered on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament at this point, but that could change if they catch fire late and start picking up Quad 1/2 victories to close the regular season. A second win over Illinois would be a huge bullet point to add to their resume.

Also, it would be nice for Maryland fans to celebrate a win after this morning’s news of the passing of legendary Terps head coach Lefty Driesell.

Illinois vs. Maryland odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Illinois -2.5

Total: 139.5

Moneyline: Illinois -142, Maryland +120

Pick: Over 139.5