College basketball picks: No. 6 Kansas vs. No. 25 Oklahoma best bet on Saturday, Feb. 17

Saturday’s slate will feature a top 25 showdown in the Big 12 taking place this afternoon as the No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks head down to Norman to meet the No. 25 Oklahoma Sooners. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. KU downed OU 78-66 in the first matchup between these two teams back on January 13.

Kansas (19-6, 7-5 Big 12) has dropped two of its last three and was absolutely blasted by Texas Tech in a 79-50 blowout loss on Monday. The Jayhawks trailed the entire contest as they shot just 32.7% from the field and were out-rebounded 42-26 for the evening. Johnny Furphy had 13 points and seven rebounds in the setback.

KU was without veteran guard Kevin McCullar Jr., who has missed two straight games with a knee injury. Head coach Bill Self indicated on Thursday that the Big 12 scoring leader could possibly play in today’s game depending on how he’s feeling.

Oklahoma (18-7, 6-6 Big 12) is also trying to bounce back from a blowout loss as it was torched by Baylor in a 79-62 setback on Tuesday. The Sooners fell into a hole towards the end of the first half and could not catch back up as the Bears shot 54.9% from the field. Rivaldo Soares was the only OU player to score in double digits, providing 17 points off the bench.

Both teams shot under 45% in their previous encounter and Kansas’ 46 points in the paint to Oklahoma’s 26 made a huge difference. The Jayhawks are shooting 56.1% from two in Big 12 play, but could really use a healthy scoring threat like McCullar in a tough road environment like Norman. Meanwhile, OU has been tops in the conference at preventing offensive rebounds and it needs to capitalize on the boards when it comes to missed shots by the Jayhawks.

What this game means for Kansas

Kansas is fighting through a tough Big 12 slate just like everyone else in the conference, but will be in danger of falling further back in the race for the league title with another loss here. McCullar’s status won’t be known until they get closer to tipoff and with the Jayhawks being 1-5 this season without him, they desperately need his presence on the floor.

What this game means for Oklahoma

Oklahoma has also been up and down as of late and it would assuredly drop back out of the AP Top 25 with another loss here. A win here would keep the Sooners in the running for the Big 12 regular season title and would also keep them in running for one of the higher seeds in the Big 12 Tournament. They just need to handle business at home today.

Kansas vs. Oklahoma odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Kansas -2

Total: 143

Moneyline: Kansas -122, Oklahoma +102

Pick: Kansas -1