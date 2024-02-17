College basketball picks: Texas Tech vs. No. 10 Iowa State best bet on Saturday, Feb. 17

We have a huge Big 12 showdown tipping off the Saturday afternoon slate as the Texas Tech Red Raiders hit the road to battle the No. 10 Iowa State Cyclones. Tipoff is set for noon ET and the game will be streamed on ESPN+.

Texas Tech (18-6, 7-4 Big 12) has won two straight and is fresh off a 79-50 home blowout victory over Kansas on Monday. The Red Raiders never trailed in this contest and dominated the Jayhawks, holding them to just 32.7% shooting and out-rebounded them 42-26. Darrion Williams went off in this one, putting up 30 points and 11 rebounds.

Iowa State (19-5, 8-3 Big 12) is trying to maintain its slight grip on first place in the league and just picked up its third straight win on Tuesday in a 68-59 triumph over Cincinnati. The Cyclones were able to keep the Bearcats at bay in this game and did so by forcing 25 turnovers and turning into 26 points on the other end. Tamin Lipsey had 15 points and four assists.

This showdown in Ames will feature a clash of dominant units on KenPom as Texas Tech boasts the 13th ranked offense in the country while the Cyclones have the 3rd ranked defense. The Red Raiders are tops in Big 12 play in effective shooting at 54.5% and will need to get shots up fast against the nation’s best defense in turnover rate at 26.3%.

What this game means for Texas Tech

Tech has found its footing again after a three-game losing skid earlier in the month and is once again right in the thick of a crowded conference title race. The Red Raiders have dropped their last two road games and needs to start handling its business away from Lubbock if they want to maintain their spot near the top of the league standings.

What this game means for Iowa State

Iowa State will duke it out with Houston for first place in the Big 12 on Monday regardless of today’s outcome. The Cyclones still can’t afford to get caught in a look ahead spot, especially against a Texas Tech team that is right on their heels in the conference race. ISU is undefeated within its home confines of Hilton Coliseum this year and would love to keep it that way.

Texas Tech vs. Iowa State odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Iowa State -7.5

Total: 138

Moneyline: Iowa State -325, Texas Tech +260

Pick: Over 138