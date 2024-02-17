 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa betting odds: Moneyline, method of victory odds for UFC 298 main card bout

Robert Whittaker and Paulo Costa fight at middleweight on the main card of UFC 298 on Saturday, February 17. We break down the odds.

By Mike Turay
UFC 298 Press Conference Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC 298 features an action-packed 12-fight card this weekend. The co-main event includes a middleweight clash between #3 Robert Whittaker and #6 Paulo Costa. The full card takes place live from Honda Center in Anaheim, California. ESPN+ has live coverage of the main card starting at 10 p.m. ET.

Whittaker (24-7) is an experienced former middleweight titleholder who has last two of his last three. In his last bout, he was defeated by current middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis via second-round TKO. “The Reaper” looks to get back on track.

Costa (14-2) started his career 5-0 in the octagon, winning four of his first five by knockout. After losing two in a row to Marvin Vettori and Israel Adesanya, he responded with a unanimous decision win over Luke Rockhold at UFC 278. The 32-year-old fights out of Brazil.

Here are the betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for Whittaker vs. Costa at UFC 298 on Saturday, February 17.

Money line odds

Whittaker: -238
Costa: +195

Method of victory

Whittaker by KO/TKO/DQ : +275
Whittaker by Submission: +1200
Whittaker by decision: +110 Draw: +5000
Costa by KO/TKO/DQ: +350
Costa by Submission: +1800 Costa by decision: +650

