Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa betting odds: Moneyline, method of victory odds for UFC 298 main card bout

UFC 298 features an action-packed 12-fight card this weekend. The co-main event includes a middleweight clash between #3 Robert Whittaker and #6 Paulo Costa. The full card takes place live from Honda Center in Anaheim, California. ESPN+ has live coverage of the main card starting at 10 p.m. ET.

Whittaker (24-7) is an experienced former middleweight titleholder who has last two of his last three. In his last bout, he was defeated by current middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis via second-round TKO. “The Reaper” looks to get back on track.

Costa (14-2) started his career 5-0 in the octagon, winning four of his first five by knockout. After losing two in a row to Marvin Vettori and Israel Adesanya, he responded with a unanimous decision win over Luke Rockhold at UFC 278. The 32-year-old fights out of Brazil.

Here are the betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for Whittaker vs. Costa at UFC 298 on Saturday, February 17.

Money line odds

Whittaker: -238

Costa: +195

Method of victory

Whittaker by KO/TKO/DQ : +275

Whittaker by Submission: +1200

Whittaker by decision: +110 Draw: +5000

Costa by KO/TKO/DQ: +350

Costa by Submission: +1800 Costa by decision: +650