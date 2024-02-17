 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria betting odds: Moneyline, method of victory odds for UFC 298 featherweight title bout

Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria fight at featherweight on the main card of UFC 298 on Saturday, February 17. We break down the odds.

By Mike Turay
UFC 298 Ceremonial Weigh-in Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The UFC featherweight title is on the line as defending titleholder Alexander Volkanovski takes on challenger Ilia Topuria this weekend at UFC 298. The 12-bout card takes place live from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. ESPN+ has live coverage of the main card starting at 10 p.m. ET.

Volkanovski (26-3) has been the face of the featherweight division beating Max Holloway (three times), Korean Zombie, and Yair Rodriguez as reigning champion. “The Great” fell to Islam Makhachev twice, but is a different fighter at 145-pounds. He looks to defend the title for a sixth time and deliver on his knockout promise.

Topuria (14-0) gets his long awaited opportunity at the featherweight title and he’s coming off an unanimous decision win over Josh Emmett. The 27-year-old has scored knockout wins over Damon Jackson, Jai Herbert, and Ryan Hall. He looks to pull off the massive upset and extend his unbeaten streak to 15.

Here are the betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for Volkanovski vs. Topuria at UFC 298 on Saturday, February 17.

Money line odds

Volkanovski: -125
Topuria: +105

Method of victory

Volkanovski by KO/TKO/DQ : +250
Volkanovski by Submission: +1400
Volkanovski by decision: +240 Draw: +5000
Topuria by KO/TKO/DQ: +300
Topuria by Submission: +550 Topuria by decision: +400

