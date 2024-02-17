 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Odds for UFC 298: Alexander Volkanovski-Ilia Topuria on Saturday, February 17

UFC 298 comes to you live from the Honda Center in Anaheim on Saturday, February 17. We break down odds over on DraftKings Sportsbook.

By Mike Turay
UFC 290: Volkanovski v Rodriguez Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images

UFC 298 is set to take place this Saturday, February 17 live from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The co-main features two top-10 middleweights as #3 Robert Whittaker takes on #6 Paulo Costa. A featherweight title fight closes out the card, as defending champion Alexander Volkanovski and #3 Ilia Topuria clash. Coverage of the main card begins at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

Volkanovski (26-3) has been the king of the featherweight division since his win over Max Holloway back in December 2019. Since then he has defended the belt five times. Despite losing twice to Islam Mackhachev, “The Great” is still considered one of the best pound-for-pound talents in the sport.

Topuria (14-0) enters with an unblemished record and has won six straight since making his UFC debut in October 2020. Four of those six wins have come by stoppage. The 27-year-old out of Spain now gets his title shot.

Before the action gets underway, here’s a look at the full list of odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

UFC 298 odds

Main card

Alexander Volkanovski: -125
Ilia Topuria: +105

Robert Whittaker: -238
Paulo Costa: +195

Ian Garry: -238
Geoff Neal: +195

Merab Dvalishvili: -245
Henry Cejudo: +200

Anthony Hernandez: -245
Roman Kopylov: +200

Preliminary card

Amanda Lemos: -135
Mackenzie Dern: +114

Marcos Rogerio De Lima: -205
Junior Tafa: +170

Rinya Najamura: -1200
Carlos Vera: +750

Zhang Mingyang: -125
Brendson Ribeiro: +105

Danny Barlow: -218
Josh Quinlan: +180

Early Preliminary card

Oban Elliot: -310
Val Woodburn: +250

Miranda Maverick: -185
Andrea Lee: +154

