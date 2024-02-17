Odds for UFC 298: Alexander Volkanovski-Ilia Topuria on Saturday, February 17

UFC 298 is set to take place this Saturday, February 17 live from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The co-main features two top-10 middleweights as #3 Robert Whittaker takes on #6 Paulo Costa. A featherweight title fight closes out the card, as defending champion Alexander Volkanovski and #3 Ilia Topuria clash. Coverage of the main card begins at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.
Volkanovski (26-3) has been the king of the featherweight division since his win over Max Holloway back in December 2019. Since then he has defended the belt five times. Despite losing twice to Islam Mackhachev, “The Great” is still considered one of the best pound-for-pound talents in the sport.
Topuria (14-0) enters with an unblemished record and has won six straight since making his UFC debut in October 2020. Four of those six wins have come by stoppage. The 27-year-old out of Spain now gets his title shot.
Before the action gets underway, here’s a look at the full list of odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
UFC 298 odds
Main card
Alexander Volkanovski: -125
Ilia Topuria: +105
Robert Whittaker: -238
Paulo Costa: +195
Ian Garry: -238
Geoff Neal: +195
Merab Dvalishvili: -245
Henry Cejudo: +200
Anthony Hernandez: -245
Roman Kopylov: +200
Preliminary card
Amanda Lemos: -135
Mackenzie Dern: +114
Marcos Rogerio De Lima: -205
Junior Tafa: +170
Rinya Najamura: -1200
Carlos Vera: +750
Zhang Mingyang: -125
Brendson Ribeiro: +105
Danny Barlow: -218
Josh Quinlan: +180
Early Preliminary card
Oban Elliot: -310
Val Woodburn: +250
Miranda Maverick: -185
Andrea Lee: +154