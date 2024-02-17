Best bets for Skills Challenge at 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend

The 2024 NBA All-Star festivities Saturday will begin with the Skills Challenge, which will feature three teams of three players each competing in a series of games to determine an overall champion. The first game will be a team relay, the second game will be a team passing drill and the third game will be a team shooting drill. The first two games are worth 100 points and the final game is worth 200 points. In the event of a tie, the tiebreaker will be a half-court shot challenge between the final two teams.

Tho hometown Pacers will have a trio in this event featuring Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin and Myles Turner. There’s a trio comprised of 2024 All-Stars Scottie Barnes, Tyrese Maxey and Trae Young. Barnes and Young are replacements for Joel Embiid and Julius Randle, who are out due to injuries. The final team is comprised of the last three No. 1 overall picks with Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards, Magic forward Paolo Banchero and Spurs big man Victor Wembanyama. Edwards and Banchero will also be a part of the All-Star Game as reserves.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the No. 1 picks are +140 favorites followed by the All-Stars at +160. Team Pacers is a +210 underdog. Here’s our best bet for the event.

Favorite Pick: Team Pacers

The last two hometown trios have won the Skills Challenge, with Team Jazz and Team Cavs getting the job done in the last two showcases. The Pacers have an All-Star in Haliburton, a great big man in Turner and a rising wing player in Mathurin. Haliburton can carry the team in the passing and shooting portions, while Mathurin and Turner can do enough during the relay to beat out the other teams. Banchero might take things light after playing in the Rising Stars game Friday and having the All-Star Game Sunday, while Wembanyama might not go full throttle given his injury concerns. The team of three All-Stars might also be saving something, especially Young as he’s going to be also be in the 3-point Contest.

Haliburton, Mathurin and Turner will also have the backing of the crowd and will want to put on a show. This isn’t a situation like the Antetokounmpo brothers where it was clear why they were sizable underdogs. Indiana’s trio is more than enough to beat the other teams, especially since they’ve got the most to gain. I like Team Pacers to make it three hometown squads in a row winning the Skills Challenge.