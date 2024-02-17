How to watch United Rentals 300 Xfinity race with start time adjusted due to rain

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is in Daytona Beach this weekend for the United Rentals 300. Rain has led to all sorts of changes to the Saturday schedule, but it looks like nothing will be moved to another day — for the time-being.
Ahead of Saturday, the schedule was for qualifying to start at 11:30 a.m. ET and the race to start at 5 p.m. ET. The rain resulted in qualifying getting pushed to 1:30 p.m. and the race moved up to 4:30 p.m. There is a small window to get both in on Saturday, and so we have the adjusted schedule. Both events will air on FS1 with the live stream available on the Fox Sports App and through foxsports.com/live.
Austin Hill is the two-time defending race winner and heads into qualifying as the favorite to win the race with +400 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. A.J. Allmendinger follows at +900, John H. Nemechek is +1000, and Justin Allgaier and Cole Custer are each +1100 to round out the five best odds.
The full entry list is listed below and we’ll update it with the starting lineup once qualifying wraps.
How to watch the United Rentals 300
Date: Saturday, February 17
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FS1, Fox Sports App
If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at Fox Live or through the Fox Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.
Starting lineup
2024 United Rentals 300 starting lineup
|Pos
|Driver
|Car No.
|Time
|Pos
|Driver
|Car No.
|Time
|1
|Jesse Love
|2
|49.702
|2
|Austin Hill
|21
|49.705
|3
|A.J. Allmendinger
|16
|49.779
|4
|Parker Kligerman
|48
|49.788
|5
|Shane Van Gisberger
|97
|49.83
|6
|Justin Allgaier
|7
|49.873
|7
|Jeremy Clements
|51
|49.921
|8
|John H. Nemechek
|20
|49.938
|9
|Parker Retzlaff
|31
|49.963
|10
|Anthony Alfredo
|5
|50.017
|11
|Riley Herbst
|98
|50.019
|12
|Sammy Smith
|8
|50.032
|13
|Patrick Emerling
|7
|50.035
|14
|Sheldon Creed
|18
|50.039
|15
|Sam Mayer
|1
|50.056
|16
|Jeb Burton
|27
|50.081
|17
|Cole Custer
|0
|50.087
|18
|Daniel Suarez
|14
|50.094
|19
|Chandler Smith
|81
|50.106
|20
|Ryan Truex
|19
|50.111
|21
|Josh Williams
|11
|50.123
|22
|Garrett Smithley
|6
|50.124
|23
|Brandon Jones
|9
|50.124
|24
|Leland Honeyman
|42
|50.127
|25
|Kyle Weatherman
|91
|50.159
|26
|Daniel Dye
|10
|50.297
|27
|Josh Bilicki
|92
|50.367
|28
|Hailie Deegan
|15
|50.38
|29
|David Starr
|66
|50.384
|30
|Jordan Anderson
|32
|50.408
|31
|Natalie Decker
|36
|50.418
|32
|Ryan Sieg
|39
|50.427
|33
|Sage Karam
|26
|50.429
|34
|Brennan Poole
|44
|50.44
|35
|Joey Gase
|53
|50.486
|36
|Blaine Perkins
|29
|50.552
|37
|Caesar Bacarella
|45
|50.623
|38
|Dawson Cram
|4
|50.685
|39
|C.J. McLaughlin
|38
|50.738
|40
|Ryan Ellis
|43
|50.835
|41
|Kyle Sieg
|28
|50.892
|42
|Frankie Muniz
|35
|50.907
|43
|B.J. McLeod
|78
|50.937
|44
|Stanton Barrett
|74
|51.539