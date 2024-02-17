How to watch United Rentals 300 Xfinity race with start time adjusted due to rain

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is in Daytona Beach this weekend for the United Rentals 300. Rain has led to all sorts of changes to the Saturday schedule, but it looks like nothing will be moved to another day — for the time-being.

Ahead of Saturday, the schedule was for qualifying to start at 11:30 a.m. ET and the race to start at 5 p.m. ET. The rain resulted in qualifying getting pushed to 1:30 p.m. and the race moved up to 4:30 p.m. There is a small window to get both in on Saturday, and so we have the adjusted schedule. Both events will air on FS1 with the live stream available on the Fox Sports App and through foxsports.com/live.

Austin Hill is the two-time defending race winner and heads into qualifying as the favorite to win the race with +400 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. A.J. Allmendinger follows at +900, John H. Nemechek is +1000, and Justin Allgaier and Cole Custer are each +1100 to round out the five best odds.

The full entry list is listed below and we’ll update it with the starting lineup once qualifying wraps.

How to watch the United Rentals 300

Date: Saturday, February 17

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FS1, Fox Sports App

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at Fox Live or through the Fox Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting lineup