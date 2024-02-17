 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch United Rentals 300 Xfinity race with start time adjusted due to rain

We go over how you can watch the United Rentals 300 of the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series and the time the race will start at Daytona International Speedway.

By David Fucillo
Austin Hill, driver of the #21 Bennett/Realtree Chevrolet, Chandler Smith, driver of the #16 Quick Tie Products Inc. Chevrolet, Daniel Hemric, driver of the #11 Cirkul Chevrolet, and Sammy Smith, driver of the #18 Pilot Flying J Toyota, race during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway on August 25, 2023 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is in Daytona Beach this weekend for the United Rentals 300. Rain has led to all sorts of changes to the Saturday schedule, but it looks like nothing will be moved to another day — for the time-being.

Ahead of Saturday, the schedule was for qualifying to start at 11:30 a.m. ET and the race to start at 5 p.m. ET. The rain resulted in qualifying getting pushed to 1:30 p.m. and the race moved up to 4:30 p.m. There is a small window to get both in on Saturday, and so we have the adjusted schedule. Both events will air on FS1 with the live stream available on the Fox Sports App and through foxsports.com/live.

Austin Hill is the two-time defending race winner and heads into qualifying as the favorite to win the race with +400 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. A.J. Allmendinger follows at +900, John H. Nemechek is +1000, and Justin Allgaier and Cole Custer are each +1100 to round out the five best odds.

The full entry list is listed below and we’ll update it with the starting lineup once qualifying wraps.

How to watch the United Rentals 300

Date: Saturday, February 17
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FS1, Fox Sports App

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at Fox Live or through the Fox Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting lineup

2024 United Rentals 300 starting lineup

Pos Driver Car No. Time
Pos Driver Car No. Time
1 Jesse Love 2 49.702
2 Austin Hill 21 49.705
3 A.J. Allmendinger 16 49.779
4 Parker Kligerman 48 49.788
5 Shane Van Gisberger 97 49.83
6 Justin Allgaier 7 49.873
7 Jeremy Clements 51 49.921
8 John H. Nemechek 20 49.938
9 Parker Retzlaff 31 49.963
10 Anthony Alfredo 5 50.017
11 Riley Herbst 98 50.019
12 Sammy Smith 8 50.032
13 Patrick Emerling 7 50.035
14 Sheldon Creed 18 50.039
15 Sam Mayer 1 50.056
16 Jeb Burton 27 50.081
17 Cole Custer 0 50.087
18 Daniel Suarez 14 50.094
19 Chandler Smith 81 50.106
20 Ryan Truex 19 50.111
21 Josh Williams 11 50.123
22 Garrett Smithley 6 50.124
23 Brandon Jones 9 50.124
24 Leland Honeyman 42 50.127
25 Kyle Weatherman 91 50.159
26 Daniel Dye 10 50.297
27 Josh Bilicki 92 50.367
28 Hailie Deegan 15 50.38
29 David Starr 66 50.384
30 Jordan Anderson 32 50.408
31 Natalie Decker 36 50.418
32 Ryan Sieg 39 50.427
33 Sage Karam 26 50.429
34 Brennan Poole 44 50.44
35 Joey Gase 53 50.486
36 Blaine Perkins 29 50.552
37 Caesar Bacarella 45 50.623
38 Dawson Cram 4 50.685
39 C.J. McLaughlin 38 50.738
40 Ryan Ellis 43 50.835
41 Kyle Sieg 28 50.892
42 Frankie Muniz 35 50.907
43 B.J. McLeod 78 50.937
44 Stanton Barrett 74 51.539

