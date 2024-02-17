NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for United Rentals 300 Xfinity race

The 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series will begin today with the United Rentals 300 taking place from Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, FL. The race will begin at 5 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. Prior to that, qualifying will take place at 11:30 a.m. ET and will also air live on FS1.

Qualifying features two rounds. The first round sees the entire field each run a single lap to achieve the fastest time. The top ten then advance to the second round of qualifying, from which the top ten race order is settled.

Austin Hill enters qualifying as a heavy favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He has +400 odds to win and is followed by A.J. Allmendinger with +900 odds. The rest of the top five include John H. Nemechek at +1000, and Justin Allgaier and Cole Custer at +1100.

Here is the full entry list for the 2024 United Rentals 300 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.