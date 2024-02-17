 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for United Rentals 300 Xfinity race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Saturday’s United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway.

By Nick Simon
NASCAR Xfinity Series United Rentals 300 - Practice Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series will begin today with the United Rentals 300 taking place from Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, FL. The race will begin at 5 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. Prior to that, qualifying will take place at 11:30 a.m. ET and will also air live on FS1.

Qualifying features two rounds. The first round sees the entire field each run a single lap to achieve the fastest time. The top ten then advance to the second round of qualifying, from which the top ten race order is settled.

Austin Hill enters qualifying as a heavy favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He has +400 odds to win and is followed by A.J. Allmendinger with +900 odds. The rest of the top five include John H. Nemechek at +1000, and Justin Allgaier and Cole Custer at +1100.

Here is the full entry list for the 2024 United Rentals 300 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2024 United Rentals 300 entry list

Pos Driver Car No. Time
Pos Driver Car No. Time
1 Cole Custer 0
2 Sam Mayer 1
3 Jesse Love 2
4 Dawson Cram 4
5 Anthony Alfredo 5
6 Garrett Smithley 6
7 Patrick Emerling 7
8 Justin Allgaier 7
9 Sammy Smith 8
10 Brandon Jones 9
11 Daniel Dye 10
12 Josh Williams 11
13 Daniel Suarez 14
14 Hailie Deegan 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Sheldon Creed 18
17 Ryan Truex 19
18 John H. Nemechek 20
19 Austin Hill 21
20 Sage Karam 26
21 Jeb Burton 27
22 Kyle Sieg 28
23 Blaine Perkins 29
24 Parker Retzlaff 31
25 Jordan Anderson 32
26 TBD 35
27 Natalie Decker 36
28 C.J. McLaughlin 38
29 Ryan Sieg 39
30 Leland Honeyman 42
31 Ryan Ellis 43
32 Brennan Poole 44
33 Caesar Bacarella 45
34 Parker Kligerman 48
35 Jeremy Clements 51
36 Joey Gase 53
37 David Starr 66
38 Stanton Barrett 74
39 B.J. McLeod 78
40 Chandler Smith 81
41 Kyle Weatherman 91
42 Josh Bilicki 92
43 TBD 97
44 Riley Herbst 98

More From DraftKings Network