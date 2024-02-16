Tiger Woods withdraws from Genesis Invitational he’s hosting

Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the Genesis Invitational on Day 2 from Riviera Country Club. Woods doubles as the host for the event.

Golf Channel confirms Tiger Woods has withdrawn due to illness — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) February 16, 2024

Woods shot an opening round 72 on Friday, one over par and eight shots behind leader Patrick Cantlay.

Woods was playing with good friend Justin Thomas and Gary Woodland, but pulled out between the seventh green and the eighth tee.

Tiger’s last outing was at the Hero World Challenge, where he finished 18th out of 20 players. He was in line to miss the cut at Riviera before his withdrawal, as only the top 50 players and anyone within 10 shots of the lead was set to make the weekend in the 71-player event.

Woods only played two tournaments in 2023: The Genesis and The Masters. He made the cut at the Genesis, finishing 45th at -1, and made the cut at Augusta as well before withdrawing midway through the third round.

At 48 years old, Woods has not won a PGA TOUR event since the 2019 Zozo Championship. He finished Top 10 in his next event at Torrey Pines, but hasn’t been in a Top 10 since in 13 starts.