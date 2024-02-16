Friday Night Smackdown preview for February 16 episode: Rock and Roman

Friday Night Smackdown returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City.

We’re well on the road to Wrestlemania 40 but we’re also on the road to Elimination Chamber, which will take place next Saturday from Perth, Australia. We have a handful of qualifying matches for both chamber matches taking place tonight but as you probably already know, the most important business for the night involves the two “Tribal Chiefs”.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, February 16

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT

Network: Fox

Live stream: Fox Live

What to watch for on Friday Night Smackdown

The Rock and Roman Reigns will appear on tonight’s show, their first appearance since the explosive Wrestlemania kickoff press conference in Las Vegas last Thursday. It was there where the Rock slapped Cody Rhodes for disrespecting his family, drawing a line in the sand between the two parties ahead of ‘Mania. On Raw, Seth Rollins said that he had Rhodes’ back ahead of his ‘Mania title match, so we should get a rebuttal from Rock and Reigns tonight.

As mentioned before, we’ll get a handful of qualifying matches for the both the men’s and women’s Elimination Chamber matches next week. On the men’s side, United States Champion Logan Paul will face The Miz and Kevin Owens will go one-on-one with Dominik Mysterio. On the women’s side, Naomi will face Alba Fyre and Zelina Vega will take on Tiffany Stratton.

Predictions for tonight’s episode