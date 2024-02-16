 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2024 College World Series odds on Opening Day of new season

College baseball returns on Friday, February 16. Here’s who the oddsmakers believe will take home the trophy in Omaha this June.

By Collin Sherwin
The LSU Tigers celebrate a walk-off win against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

College baseball is back, as 305 Division I teams will compete during this season on The Road to Omaha and the 2024 College World Series.

Only 64 teams will reach the NCAA Division I Baseball Championship, to be contested over two weekends from May 31 to June 10. Eight of those teams will compete in the College World Series, which begins Friday, June 14 at Charles Schwab Stadium in Omaha, Nebraska. Omaha has hosted the event every year since 1950.

Last year’s champion the LSU Tigers are one of the favorites again this season, despite No. 1 overall MLB draft pick Paul Skenes now plying his trade in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization. Last year the Tigers needed to beat the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on consecutive days to advance to the CWS Finals after losing to them earlier in the tournament. But this season it’s the Deacs that are the betting favorite to take home the trophy.

Here are the odds to win the 2024 College World Series on Opening Day, February 16, from DraftKings Sportsbook.

2024 NCAA Baseball College World Series Winner Odds

Team Odds
Wake Forest +700
LSU +750
Florida +900
Arkansas +1100
Tennessee +1300
Vanderbilt +1600
Texas A&M +2000
TCU +2000
Virginia +2500
Texas +2500
Oregon State +2500
Clemson +2800
South Carolina +3000
Alabama +3500
UCLA +3500
Stanford +4000
North Carolina +4000
Kentucky +5000
East Carolina +5000
Oklahoma State +5000
North Carolina State +5000
Auburn +6000
Texas Tech +6000
Duke +7000
Oregon +7000
Louisville +7000
Virginia Tech +7500
Miami FL +7500
Iowa +8000
Ole Miss +8000
Georgia +9000
DBU +9000
Coastal Carolina +9000
UC Santa Barbara +9000
Kansas State +10000
Georgia Tech +10000
Florida State +10000
Arizona +10000
USC +10000
UC Irvine +10000
Oklahoma +10000
West Virginia +13000
Campbell +13000
Arizona State +13000
Southern Mississippi +13000
Indiana +15000
Washington +15000
UConn +15000
Notre Dame +15000
Mississippi State +15000
Grand Canyon +20000
Boston College +20000
Troy +20000
San Diego +20000
Northeastern +20000
Missouri +20000
Maryland +20000
Louisiana-Lafayette +20000
Louisiana Tech +25000
Long Beach State +25000
Kansas +25000
Indiana State +25000
Georgia Southern +25000
Cal State Fullerton +25000
Cal Poly +25000
UTSA +25000
Texas State +25000
Oral Roberts +25000
Old Dominion +25000
Liberty +30000
FGCU +30000
CSUN +30000
Charlotte +30000
California +30000
VCU +30000
Baylor +30000
South Alabama +30000
Nebraska +30000
Michigan +30000
Gonzaga +40000
Florida Atlantic +40000
Xavier +40000
UNCW +40000
UNC Greensboro +40000
UCF +40000
South Florida +40000
Sam Houston +40000
Middle Tennessee +40000
Hawaii +50000
Wright State +50000
Wofford +50000
Wichita State +50000
California Baptist +50000
Washington State +50000
BYU +50000
UT Arlington +50000
Tulane +50000
Santa Clara +50000
Sacramento State +50000
Portland +50000
Pittsburgh +50000
Pepperdine +50000
Missouri State +50000
Mercer +50000
LMU +80000
Illinois State +80000
Fresno State +80000
Evansville +80000
Presbyterian +80000
UNLV +80000
Saint Marys +80000
San Diego State +80000
Rice +80000
Illinois +90000
Cincinnati +90000
Utah +90000
Air Force +90000
Ohio State +90000
New Mexico +90000
Nevada +90000

