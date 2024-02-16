2024 College World Series odds on Opening Day of new season

College baseball is back, as 305 Division I teams will compete during this season on The Road to Omaha and the 2024 College World Series.

Only 64 teams will reach the NCAA Division I Baseball Championship, to be contested over two weekends from May 31 to June 10. Eight of those teams will compete in the College World Series, which begins Friday, June 14 at Charles Schwab Stadium in Omaha, Nebraska. Omaha has hosted the event every year since 1950.

Last year’s champion the LSU Tigers are one of the favorites again this season, despite No. 1 overall MLB draft pick Paul Skenes now plying his trade in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization. Last year the Tigers needed to beat the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on consecutive days to advance to the CWS Finals after losing to them earlier in the tournament. But this season it’s the Deacs that are the betting favorite to take home the trophy.

Here are the odds to win the 2024 College World Series on Opening Day, February 16, from DraftKings Sportsbook.