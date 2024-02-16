Pick on the Total for Harvard-Cornell on February 16

The Cornell Big Red went on the road two weeks ago and defeated the Harvard Crimson by a score of 89-76 on February 3 and will look to duplicate that result on Friday, when this time the role reverses and Cornell is the home team.

Harvard Crimson vs. Cornell Big Red (-8.5, 156)

The Big Red entered Thursday overall 44th in the country in points scored on a per possession basis, but are far more efficient at home with their ranking in this category climbing to 30th in home games with the team scoring 10.1 points per 100 possessions more at home than when away from home.

The key to limiting the Cornell on their home floor in Ithaca is guarding the 3-point arc as Cornell is 11th in the country in percentage of field goal attempts in home games that come from 3-point range at 48.5%.

Overall this season, Harvard is 87th in the country in opponent 3-point shooting percentage at 32.3%, but got exposed in the first meeting, allowing Cornell to shoot 11-of-28 on the 3-point attempts and overall, Harvard entered Thursday 191st in the nation in points allowed on a per possession basis.

While Cornell is 65th in 3-point shooting percentage defense at 31.7%, they have had a more difficult time guarding the arc at home, ranking 167th in this category at home with teams making 32.6% of their 3’s.

The Cornell defense does not receive much of a boost at home, only allowing 1.9 points fewer per 100 possessions at home as opposed to away from Ithaca and entered Thursday 225th in the nation’s top in points allowed on a per point basis.

For as high scoring as Cornell games have been this season, the Big Red could easily be surrendering more points than they have as opponents against them have the country’s lowest free throw shooting percentage at 64%.

Harvard for the season is 150th in road free throw shooting percentage at 72.5% and should improve on the 11-of-20 free throw shooting performance they had in the first meeting against Cornell.

The Big Red have seemingly gotten their uptempo battle at will this season, ranking 54th in the country entering Thursday in total possessions per game and even if Cornell can limit the Big Red’s 3-point shooting, Cornell is as efficient as it gets inside the 3-point arc.

Cornell is making 63.9% of their 2-point shots overall this season, which is the best percentage in the country, but that balloons all the way to 70.3% at home, for reference no other team is making more than 65.6% of their 2-point shot attempts at home this season.

With Cornell having gotten to 89 points just two weeks ago against this very Harvard defense on the road and with Cornell being far more efficient on offense at home without much of a boost on defense from being in Ithaca, Friday’s game sets up to be a carbon copy of the first meet, a high scoring offensive slugfest.

The Play: Harvard vs. Cornell Over 156