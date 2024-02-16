College basketball picks: New Mexico vs. San Diego State best bet on Friday, Feb. 16

We have a battle for second place in the Mountain West Conference this evening as the New Mexico Lobos hit the road to take on the San Diego State Aztecs. Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET and the game will air on FS1. UNM hammered SDSU 88-70 back on January 13.

New Mexico (20-5, 8-4 MWC) picked up a huge road victory earlier in the week, edging Nevada in an 83-82 nailbiter on Tuesday. The two teams traded the lead in the final minutes of the game and the Lobos were able to go up for good when Jamal Mashburn Jr. buried the go-ahead three with 20 seconds left. He led the Lobos with 17 points while Nelly Junior Joseph had 11 points and 13 rebounds in the win.

San Diego State (19-8, 8-4 MWC) was able to dispatch of Colorado State in a 71-55 home victory on Tuesday night. This was a tale of two halves as the the Aztecs were down by 14 at the break before completely flipping the script by holding the Rams to just 11 points in the second half. In fact, they held CSU scoreless for the final 4:33 of the ballgame. Jaedon LeDee led with 27 points and six rebounds in the win.

Both teams shot under 45% from the floor the last time they met, but New Mexico was able to go on a 20-4 run in the second half and never looked back. Easy baskets will most likely be hard to come by as this is a battle of the two top defenses in the conference per KenPom. 22.1% of San Diego State’s points have come from the free throw line and it can gain an edge by drawing fouls throughout the evening.

What this game means for New Mexico

New Mexico is right in the thick of the Mountain West title race and its success on the road has kept it in the hunt. The Lobos have won four straight home games and a victory in a tough environment like Viejas Arena would be huge at this stage of the season.

What this game means for San Diego State

In turn, San Diego State is a perfect 12-0 at home this season and would love to keep that streak going by fending off a tough New Mexico team. The Aztecs let their previous encounter with the Lobos get away from them and it would be a positive boost if they were able to get them back tonight.

New Mexico vs. San Diego State odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: San Diego State -6

Total: 152.5

Moneyline: San Diego State -285, New Mexico +230

Pick: New Mexico +6