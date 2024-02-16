College basketball picks: Villanova vs. Georgetown best bet on Friday, Feb. 16

We have Friday night Big East action in Washington D.C. as the Villanova Wildcats head down I-95 to meet the Georgetown Hoyas. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS Sports Network.

Villanova (13-11, 6-7 Big East) has won two of its last three contests and was last seen hammering Seton Hall in an 80-54 drubbing on Sunday. The Wildcats never trailed in the contest as they poured it on by shooting 53.6% from the field. Eric Dixon led with 18 points and five rebounds in the win.

Georgetown (8-16, 1-12 Big East) has lost nine straight games heading into tonight’s matchup and were last crushed by Creighton 94-72 on Tuesday. The Hoyas had no answers for the barrage of threes the Blue Jays rained down in this one as their opponents buried 17 treys throughout the evening. Supreme Cook offered up a 19-point, 11-rebound double-double effort in the loss.

Nova had a nice offensive showing on Sunday and has a chance to do even better tonight against a Georgetown defense that is ranked 312th in KenPom. The Wildcats are the best free throw shooting team in the nation at 81.7%, so they can create a distinct advantage if they attack the basket and draw fouls early.

What this game means for Villanova

With the regular season winding down, Villanova finds itself squarely on the bubble and needs to handle business against the quality teams it will face down the stretch. As for tonight, the Cats need to leave no doubt and squash a lowly team like Georgetown when they have the chance. A close loss wouldn’t reflect well on them as they try to impress the NCAA Tournament selection committee.

What this game means for Georgetown

Everyone understands the rebuilding job Ed Cooley is undertaking in his first season at the helm of Georgetown. The Hoyas have shown flashes of competitiveness against tougher opponents in Big East play and it would be a huge boost to their confidence if they catch someone napping one of these nights. We’ll if tonight’s that night in Washington D.C.

Villanova vs. Georgetown odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Villanova -9.5

Total: 140.5

Moneyline: Villanova -535, Georgetown +400

Pick: Villanova -9.5