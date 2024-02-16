You know who should be the next Pac-12 Commissioner? Me. A true college sports fan.

Dear Oregon State University and Washington State University,

My name is Collin Sherwin, and I’d like to apply for the newly available role of Commissioner of the Pac-12 Conference!

The man who was my predecessor has likely already packed his cardboard boxes, but since you two are the last folks in charge, you’ll still need someone to step in and award the trophy at the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas. And thanks to the generosity of our friends here at DraftKings Network, I’ll be at T-Mobile Arena in Vegas anyway, so you won’t even need to pay my hotel or travel expenses!

And unlike that other guy you hired who was dropping $7500 a night at the Cosmopolitan, the Cosmo comped me for that weekend already. I won’t even submit an expense report, and I’ll try and play enough blackjack to get a few of us comped at their delightful buffet. You haven’t lived until you’ve had bone marrow for breakfast.

Also I already work from home in Tampa, and I hate getting up early. And I know you want to save some cash on overhead since you already canceled that commercial real estate lease in San Francisco, so I’ll be ready for any 8 a.m. meetings you’ll want to have. And because that’s 11 a.m. ET, this works out great for me!

There’s also the chance you’ll need me to join one of your teams in Omaha for the 2024 College World Series, as the three-time national champion Beavers will be amongst the favorites to get back to Charles Schwab Field. There’s also a softball crown to be awarded, some men’s and women’s golf teams will need to be acknowledged, plenty of tennis still to be played ... you get the idea.

I’m here for all of it, because as much as I love the revenue sports, what really makes me love college athletics are things like volleyball, water polo, and gymnastics. A championship in field hockey is just as dramatic as one in the Final Four. And that’s why I’m so sad about this only being a temporary job.

Because no conference in the history of the NCAA won more championships across all sports. The casuals know about USC’s football dominance and maybe even Stanford women’s hoops under Tara VanDerveer. But The Conference of Champions has always been special for so many reasons, even to someone that matriculated on the East coast and has lived here the great majority of my life.

UCLA cared about all those softball crowns. The Arizona schools made women’s golf a priority. If you competed in the Pac-12 in any sport, you were playing with and against the best collegiate talent in your sport in the nation. It’s how you get to 560 rings and counting.

What made the Pac-12 different is every sport mattered. They didn’t just build teams, they built programs. Programs that represented the universities with honor for over a century (we’re counting the Pacific Coast Conference years too, that was history you deserved to inherit).

They gave a damn about every sport, sometimes to the annoyance of a football coach looking to hire another quality control “intern.” Tough fooey. The volleyball championship banners are the same size from the rafters as the football ones.

You’ve certainly made some HR mistakes in the past, and sadly its too late to keep things together for next season. Four teams are off to playing in the Midwest in search of additional dollars. Another four will go even further east than that, and two will play in the Atlantic Coast Conference despite it being geographically impossible to be further away from the Atlantic Coast domestically.

But if you hire me, I promise to at least make some phone calls while winding down the best conference in college sports. I’ll call Apple, who is apparently now ready to get in the live sports streaming space, and ask if there’s any reasonable revenue path forward if we could get the band back together. I’ll call Netflix now that they’re in the live programming game, and see if they’d have any interest in being a partner in some of the great academic institutions of the world. Institutions that have been winners both on and off the field for decades.

And I’ll promise to check in with every school that’s departing after two years seasons of almost-incomprehensible travel across America. UCLA doing gymnastics meets in Happy Valley. USC women’s golf playing its conference championship outside of Chicago. Some of the best athletic programs and brands in the world, but ones with attendance mostly inaccessible to their fans and alumni who care the most.

Here’s what I’ll ask.

“Is the money worth all this?” “Don’t you miss the almost too perfect Thursday-Saturday basketball schedule from January to March just a little bit?” “Wouldn’t it be nice to drive to a game that’s not just your designated rival once in awhile?”

Yes, this is a job where a lot of people are going to be laid off. I’ve already got a role model of how to handle it, and I’m naturally bringing the gray hair already.

But you need a last commissioner that will try to keep the dream alive. That we can bring things like reason, logic and sanity back to college sports. That these schools, who have been the best of partners on the biggest of stages, and stood for intercollegiate athletics standing for something beyond the almighty dollar, will come back together once again.

I’m ready to wind up the Pac-12. At least for now. But I will never, ever let what it stands for die.