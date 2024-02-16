Who is participating in the 2024 Rising Star game?

The NBA Rising Stars showcase will take place Friday, February 16 as the second of two events to kickstart All-Star weekend 2024. This event features rookies, sophomores and G League players going up against each other and gives them an opportunity for extended playing time they might not see in the regular season. It’s also an opportunity for the G League players to impress the parent clubs and potentially get two-way deals or even sign long-term contracts with the parent club.
Here’s a look at all the players participating in the event, sorted by team. There are four teams in the event, coached by Pau Gasol, Tamika Catchings, Jalen Rose and Detlef Schrempf. Gasol, Catchings and Rose took turns picking eligible players while Schrempf will serve as the coach for the G League team.
Team Pau
Victor Wembanyama, Spurs
Brandon Miller, Hornets
Brandin Podziemski, Warriors
Jaime Jaquez. Jr., Heat
Jabari Smith Jr., Rockets
Cason Wallace, Thunder
Bilal Coulibaly, Wizards
Team Tamika
Paolo Banchero, Magic
Jaden Ivey, Pistons
Jalen Duren, Pistons
Keegan Murray, Kings
Scoot Henderson, Trail Blazers
Keyonte George, Jazz
Dyson Daniels, Pelicans (injured, replaced by Williams Jr.)
Vince Williams Jr., Grizzlies
Team Jalen
Chet Holmgren, Thunder
Jalen Williams, Thunder
Bennedict Mathurin, Pacers
Shaedon Sharpe, Trail Blazers (injured, replaced by Sochan)
Dereck Lively II, Mavericks
Jordan Hawkins, Pelicans
Walker Kessler, Jazz
Jeremy Sochan, Spurs
Team Detlef
Izan Almansa, G League Ignite
Emoni Bates, Cleveland Charge
Matas Buzelis, G League Ignite
Ron Holland, G League Ignite (injured, replaced by Bates)
Mac McClung, Osceola Magic
Tyler Smith, G League Ignite
Oscar Tshiebwe, Indiana Mad Ants
Alondes Williams, Sioux Falls Skyforce