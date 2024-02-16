Who is participating in the 2024 Rising Star game?

The NBA Rising Stars showcase will take place Friday, February 16 as the second of two events to kickstart All-Star weekend 2024. This event features rookies, sophomores and G League players going up against each other and gives them an opportunity for extended playing time they might not see in the regular season. It’s also an opportunity for the G League players to impress the parent clubs and potentially get two-way deals or even sign long-term contracts with the parent club.

Here’s a look at all the players participating in the event, sorted by team. There are four teams in the event, coached by Pau Gasol, Tamika Catchings, Jalen Rose and Detlef Schrempf. Gasol, Catchings and Rose took turns picking eligible players while Schrempf will serve as the coach for the G League team.

Team Pau

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs

Brandon Miller, Hornets

Brandin Podziemski, Warriors

Jaime Jaquez. Jr., Heat

Jabari Smith Jr., Rockets

Cason Wallace, Thunder

Bilal Coulibaly, Wizards

Team Tamika

Paolo Banchero, Magic

Jaden Ivey, Pistons

Jalen Duren, Pistons

Keegan Murray, Kings

Scoot Henderson, Trail Blazers

Keyonte George, Jazz

Dyson Daniels, Pelicans (injured, replaced by Williams Jr.)

Vince Williams Jr., Grizzlies

Team Jalen

Chet Holmgren, Thunder

Jalen Williams, Thunder

Bennedict Mathurin, Pacers

Shaedon Sharpe, Trail Blazers (injured, replaced by Sochan)

Dereck Lively II, Mavericks

Jordan Hawkins, Pelicans

Walker Kessler, Jazz

Jeremy Sochan, Spurs

Team Detlef

Izan Almansa, G League Ignite

Emoni Bates, Cleveland Charge

Matas Buzelis, G League Ignite

Ron Holland, G League Ignite (injured, replaced by Bates)

Mac McClung, Osceola Magic

Tyler Smith, G League Ignite

Oscar Tshiebwe, Indiana Mad Ants

Alondes Williams, Sioux Falls Skyforce