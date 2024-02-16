How to watch the Fresh From Florida 250 Truck race on TV and via live stream

The NASCAR Truck Series kicks off the 2024 season on Friday with the Fresh From Florida 250. The 36-driver field will get things started at Daytona International Speedway with the green flag dropping at 7:30 p.m. ET. The race will air on FS1 with a live stream available at Foxsports.com/live and through the Fox Sports App.

Qualifying ran earlier in the afternoon on Friday and Ty Majeski claimed pole position. Johnny Sauter finished second in qualifying and will join Majeski on the front row. Christian Eckes is the favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook with +750 odds. Corey Heim follows at +850 and Corey Lajoie is +900.

Heim enters the race as the favorite to win the Truck Series Championship at the end of the season. He is +225 to win it all at DraftKings Sportsbook. The rest of the top five includes Eckes (+400), Majeski (+500), Ben Rhodes (+600), and Grant Enfinger (+850).

How to watch the Fresh From Florida 250

Date: Friday, February 16

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FS1, Fox Sports App

Live streaming the Fresh From Florida 250 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting lineup