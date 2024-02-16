 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch the Fresh From Florida 250 Truck race on TV and via live stream

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is in action at Daytona International Speedway this weekend. We go over how you can watch the Fresh From Florida 250 and what time it will begin.

By David Fucillo
A general view of the grandstands during a weather delay in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series NextEra Energy 250 at Daytona International Speedway on February 17, 2023 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The NASCAR Truck Series kicks off the 2024 season on Friday with the Fresh From Florida 250. The 36-driver field will get things started at Daytona International Speedway with the green flag dropping at 7:30 p.m. ET. The race will air on FS1 with a live stream available at Foxsports.com/live and through the Fox Sports App.

Qualifying ran earlier in the afternoon on Friday and Ty Majeski claimed pole position. Johnny Sauter finished second in qualifying and will join Majeski on the front row. Christian Eckes is the favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook with +750 odds. Corey Heim follows at +850 and Corey Lajoie is +900.

Heim enters the race as the favorite to win the Truck Series Championship at the end of the season. He is +225 to win it all at DraftKings Sportsbook. The rest of the top five includes Eckes (+400), Majeski (+500), Ben Rhodes (+600), and Grant Enfinger (+850).

How to watch the Fresh From Florida 250

Date: Friday, February 16
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FS1, Fox Sports App

Live streaming the Fresh From Florida 250 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting lineup

2024 Fresh From Florida 250 starting lineup

Pos Driver Car No.
1 Ty Majeski 98
2 Johnny Sauter 45
3 Corey LaJoie 7
4 Matt Mills 42
5 Tyler Ankrum 18
6 Nick Sanchez 2
7 Daniel Dye 43
8 Tanner Gray 15
9 Bayley Currey 41
10 Thad Moffitt 46
11 Matt Crafton 88
12 Taylor Gray 17
13 Toni Breidinger 1
14 Codie Rohrbaugh 97
15 Dean Thompson 5
16 Jake Garcia 13
17 Stewart Friesen 52
18 Chase Purdy 77
19 Bret Holmes 32
20 Rajah Caruth 71
21 Layne Riggs 38
22 Grant Enfinger 9
23 Jack Wood 91
24 Ben Rhodes 99
25 Christian Eckes 19
26 Corey Heim 11
27 Stefan Parsons 75
28 Ty Dillon 25
29 Bryan Dauzat 28
30 Cory Roper 4
31 Spencer Boyd 76
32 Mason Massey 2
33 Timmy Hill 56
34 Jason White 22
35 Lawless Alan 33
36 Keith McGee 27
DNQ Mason Maggio DNQ
DNQ Clay Greenfield DNQ
DNQ Jennifer Jo Cobb DNQ
DNQ Ryan Huff DNQ

