NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Fresh From Florida 250 Truck Series race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Friday’s Fresh From Florida 250 at the Daytona International Speedway.

By David Fucillo
A general view of the parked trucks during a weather delay in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series NextEra Energy 250 at Daytona International Speedway on February 17, 2023 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The 2024 NASCAR Truck Series season gets underway on Friday, February 16 at Daytona International Speedway. The Daytona 500 is the high profile event for the Cup Series, but the Truck Series will get underway with the Fresh From Florida 250.

The trucks ran their practice work on Thursday, and will run qualifying and the race on Friday. Qualifying starts at 3 p.m. ET and the race will start at 7:30 p.m. ET. Both events air on FS1.

The qualifying period will feature all vehicles going around the track for one lap with the top 10 transferring to the final round. The final round of qualifying will include one more lap to slot cars in their starting positions.

Corey Heim enters qualifying favored to win Friday’s race with +850 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Christian Eckes follows at +900, Ben Rhodes is +1000, and Ty Majeski and Corey Lajoie are +1100. Zane Smith is the two-time defending race winner, but will not be running this year.

Here is the full field for Friday’s Fresh From Florida 250 truck race. We’ll update this with results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.

2024 Fresh From Florida 250 entry list

Pos Driver Car No. Time
Pos Driver Car No. Time
1 Toni Breidinger 1
2 Mason Massey 2
3 Nick Sanchez 2
4 Cory Roper 4
5 Dean Thompson 5
6 Corey LaJoie 7
7 Grant Enfinger 9
8 Corey Heim 11
9 Jake Garcia 13
10 Tanner Gray 15
11 Taylor Gray 17
12 Tyler Ankrum 18
13 Christian Eckes 19
14 Mason Maggio 21
15 Jason White 22
16 Ty Dillon 25
17 Keith McGee 27
18 Bryan Dauzat 28
19 Bret Holmes 32
20 Lawless Alan 33
21 Layne Riggs 38
22 Bayley Currey 41
23 Matt Mills 42
24 Daniel Dye 43
25 Johnny Sauter 45
26 Thad Moffitt 46
27 Stewart Friesen 52
28 Timmy Hill 56
29 Rajah Caruth 71
30 Stefan Parsons 75
31 Spencer Boyd 76
32 Chase Purdy 77
33 Matt Crafton 88
34 Jack Wood 91
35 Clay Greenfield 95
36 Codie Rohrbaugh 97
37 Ty Majeski 98
38 Ben Rhodes 99

