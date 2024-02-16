NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Fresh From Florida 250 Truck Series race

The 2024 NASCAR Truck Series season gets underway on Friday, February 16 at Daytona International Speedway. The Daytona 500 is the high profile event for the Cup Series, but the Truck Series will get underway with the Fresh From Florida 250.

The trucks ran their practice work on Thursday, and will run qualifying and the race on Friday. Qualifying starts at 3 p.m. ET and the race will start at 7:30 p.m. ET. Both events air on FS1.

The qualifying period will feature all vehicles going around the track for one lap with the top 10 transferring to the final round. The final round of qualifying will include one more lap to slot cars in their starting positions.

Corey Heim enters qualifying favored to win Friday’s race with +850 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Christian Eckes follows at +900, Ben Rhodes is +1000, and Ty Majeski and Corey Lajoie are +1100. Zane Smith is the two-time defending race winner, but will not be running this year.

Here is the full field for Friday’s Fresh From Florida 250 truck race. We’ll update this with results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.