O’Shaquie Foster vs. Abraham Nova: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, results

Top Rank and ESPN bring boxing fans another night of action as WBC junior lightweight champion O’Shaquie Foster takes on Abraham Nova this Friday, February 16. The bout will take place at the Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. Live coverage begins at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+.

Foster (21-2, 12 KOs) had a transcendent 2023, first knocking off former two-weight world champion Rey Vargas in February to capture the WBC junior lightweight belt. He then successfully defended the title by finishing Eduardo Hernandez via 12th-round TKO in October. The 30-year-old from Texas looks to extend his fight-winning streak to 12.

Nova (23-1, 16 KOs) also went undefeated last year, beating Adam Lopez by a unanimous decision in January and Jonathan Romero by a third-round KO in July. This will be Nova’s first title bout and arguably his biggest fight since his June 2022 contest against Robeisy Ramirez. Nova fell short as Ramirez knocked him out in the 5th round of that bout.

Foster is the betting favorite with -900 odds to win, while Nova enters as a +550 underdog. The favored method of victory is Foster to win by decision (-175), according to Drafkings Sportsbook.

