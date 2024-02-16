O’Shaquie Foster vs. Abraham Nova fight time, live stream, more for WBC junior lightweight title bout

The WBC junior lightweight title is on the line as defending champion O’Shaquie Foster (21-2, 12 KOs) takes on challenger Abraham Nova (23-1, 16 KOs) this Friday, February 16. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds and is set to take place at Madison Square Garden in New York.

How to watch O’Shaquie Foster vs. Abraham Nova

Foster-Nova coverage starts at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+. Ringwalks for the WBC junior lightweight clash are expected around 11:15 p.m. ET, depending on the length of the undercard.

You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, with a monthly subscription for $10.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $14.99 per month. Once you’ve got a valid login, you can watch the bout with WatchESPN or on the ESPN app.

Fighter history

Foster, 30, had his coming out party in 2023, handing former two-weight champion Rey Vargas his first loss in February. That win also awarded him the vacant WBC junior lightweight belt. He followed that up with an epic 12th-round TKO stoppage victory over Eduardo Hernandez in October.

Nova, 30, has won his last two bouts, a unanimous decision over Adam Lopez and a big-time third-round KO win over Jonathan Romero. The orthodox fighter had to get back on track following a 5th-round KO loss to Robeisy Ramirez in June 2022.

Fight odds

Foster is the betting favorite with -900 odds to win, while Nova enters as a +550 underdog. The favored method of victory is Foster to win by decision (-175), courtesy of Drafkings Sportsbook.

Full card for O’Shaquie Foster vs. Abraham Nova