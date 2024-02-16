Full undercard for O’Shaquie Foster vs. Abraham Nova WBC junior welterweight title fight

Rising star O’Shaquie Foster (21-2, 12 KOs) defends his WBC junior lightweight title against Abraham Nova (23-1, 16 KOs) this Friday, February 16. The 12-round bout will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York with live coverage starting at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+.

Foster is fresh off a convincing 12th-round TKO win over Eduardo Hernandez last October. The win solidified his first successful title defense of the WBC junior lightweight title. In February 2023, Foster defeated former two-weight champion Rey Vargas by unanimous decision to win the then-vacant title. “Ice Water” has not lost a bout since July 2016.

Nova recently won via 3rd-round KO against Jonathan Romero last July. That made it back-to-back wins for Nova who was defeated by Robeisy Ramirez in June 2022. “Supernova” fights out of Puerto Rico and is known for his distinctive beard dyes when entering the ring.

Before Foster and Nova clash, the undercard features an array of talented boxers across several weight divisions. In the co-main, unbeaten Andres “Savage” Cortes (20-0, 11 KOs) takes on Bryan Chevalier (20-1-1, 16 KOs) in a 10-round bout. Cortes is a -600 betting favorite, while Chevalier comes in with +400 odds to win, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

In the main event, Foster is the betting favorite with -900 odds to win, while Nova enters as a +550 underdog. The favored method of victory is Foster to win by decision (-175).

Full Card for O’Shaquie Foster vs. Abraham Nova