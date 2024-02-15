Reignmakers Pack Break Schedule for February 19-22

Join us all season long in ripping Reignmaker packs and building your collection of UFC and PGA cards! Head to the Reignmakers Drops page and join a drop to secure a Pack Break Ticket. Every ticket purchased will receive a Booster Pack associated with their chosen sport. In addition to the Booster Pack, each Ticket comes with a designated golfer or fighter for that day’s break. As a participant, you will receive all the underlying cards revealed for that player.

Pack Breaks come with HUGE benefits including the opportunity to pull one of one SUPERCHARGED Reignmaker cards! Benefits include:

5x Franchise Score (5x the Franchise Score amount of a base Reignmaker tier card)

Renewable for same fighter or golfer at Reignmaker tier for 2025 via Trade-In Portal

Streams for all breaks will run Monday through Thursday at 4 p.m. EST and Friday at 1 p.m. EST. Tune in on the official DraftKings Youtube channel!

Reignmakers Pack Break Drop Schedule

Here’s what you need to know about the breaks dropping from Monday, Feb. 19 through Thursday, Feb. 22.

What’s New This Week?

“Twosome” PGA Breaks

DraftKings is set to launch a new format where each collectible will come with TWO golfers! Having two golfers per break doubles your chances of acquiring Reignmaker cards, boosting your opportunities to expand and enhance your collection. Our goal is to create 99 equitable break tickets, each offering a balanced and fair value of golfers.

UFC Unhosted Choose Your Category Auctions

We are reintroducing “Choose Your Category” Auctions for UFC breaks! There will be four breaks, each containing 20 packs (comprising 5 LEGENDARY and 15 ELITE packs). In these breaks, you’ll have the opportunity to bid on eleven distinct categories. Winning bidders will secure ALL fighters from their chosen weight class in the corresponding break.

Find all of the following drops on DraftKings Marketplace!

Monday, February 19

Break #1 (SINGLE GOLFER, PGA STANDARD) - $35.99 dropping @ 10 a.m. EST

Break Inventory: 10 ELITE Tee Box Packs & 15 RARE Tee Box Packs.

Multi-Purchase Limit: 1

Break #2 (SINGLE GOLFER, PGA PREMIER) - $70.99 dropping @ 10:30 a.m. EST

Break Inventory: 20 ELITE Tee Box Packs & 30 RARE Tee Box Packs.

Multi-Purchase Limit: 3

Break #3 (TWOSOME GOLFER, PGA PREMIER) - $255.99 dropping @ 11:00 a.m. EST

Break Inventory: 40 ELITE Tee Box Packs & 40 RARE Tee Box Packs.

Multi-Purchase Limit: 3

Tuesday, February 20

Break #1 (SINGLE GOLFER, PGA STANDARD) - $23.99 dropping @ 10 a.m. EST

Break Inventory: 5 ELITE Tee Box Packs & 15 RARE Tee Box Packs.

Multi-Purchase Limit: 1

Break #2 (SINGLE GOLFER, PGA PREMIER) - $70.99 dropping @ 10:30 a.m. EST

Break Inventory: 20 ELITE Tee Box Packs & 30 RARE Tee Box Packs.

Multi-Purchase Limit: 3

Break #3 (TWOSOME GOLFER, PGA PREMIER) - $292.99 dropping @ 11:00 a.m. EST

Break Inventory: 55 ELITE Tee Box Packs.

Multi-Purchase Limit: 3

Wednesday, February 21

Break #1 (SINGLE GOLFER, PGA STANDARD) - $16.99 dropping @ 10 a.m. EST

Break Inventory: 80 Breaks Booster Packs & 10 RARE Tee Box Packs.

Multi-Purchase Limit: 1

Break #2 (SINGLE GOLFER, PGA PREMIER) - $99.99 dropping @ 10:30 a.m. EST

Break Inventory: 35 ELITE Tee Box Packs & 10 RARE Tee Box Packs.

Multi-Purchase Limit: 3

Thursday, February 22

Unhosted UFC Choose Your Weight Class Auctions

Category: Weight Class

Starting Bid: $50

Bid Increment: $10

Total Breaks: 4

Break Inventory per Break: 5 LEGENDARY Intensity Packs & 15 ELITE Swagger Packs.

Break #1 (SINGLE GOLFER, PGA PREMIER) - $99.99 dropping @ 5:00 p.m. EST (breaking on Fri 02/23)

Break Inventory: 35 ELITE Tee Box Packs & 10 RARE Tee Box Packs.

Multi-Purchase Limit: 3

DraftKings reserves the right to modify pricing, alter inventory availability, or adjust streaming times PRIOR to the posting of a break drop on the site.

Note on Changes to UFC Checklist

Based on the feedback received from some of our loyal break community, the team has decided to implement certain modifications to the checklist of fighters included in our break sales.

We will be removing fighters with a low level of remaining inventory from the two break-specific packs. Those fighters include:

Gillian Robertson

Gregory Rodrigues

Ikram Aliskerov

Nassourdine Imavov

Aliaskhab Khizriev

Mike Malott

Jeongyeong Lee

Themba Gorimbo

Marc-Andre Barriault

Jean Silva

Tom Nolan

Yusaku Kinoshita

Additionally, we will also be removing fighters who have officially announced their retirements from the UFC. Those fighters include:

Malcolm Gordon

As we advance through the 2024 UFC season, the DraftKings Breaks team will consistently update and scale the fighter checklist for drops, striving to optimize it based on inventory levels and fighter retirements.

Note on Multi Purchase

Purchases limits will be subject to the following increases:

1 Hour following start of drop: Increase to 10

2 Hours following start of drop: Increase to 25

3 Hours following start of drop: Increase to 50

UFC Break Exclusive Pack Info

Pack Guarantees

ALL Cards ELITE + (ELITE through REIGNMAKER) Walkout or Supercharged Set fighter game cards

Five (5) ELITE Walkout Set fighter game cards

Two (2) LEGENDARY Walkout Set fighter game cards

8 cards total

Average Results Per Pack by Rarity Tier (Pre-pack opening)

CORE - None

RARE - None

RARE ROYAL - None

ELITE - 5.653 per pack*

LEGENDARY - 2.058 per pack*

REIGNMAKER - None

REIGNMAKER SUPERCHARGED - 0.290 per pack*

Pack Guarantees

One (1) ELITE tier Walkout Set fighter game card

Four (4) RARE tier Walkout Set fighter game cards

One (1) CORE Walkout Set fighter game card

Two (2) RARE+ (RARE through REIGNMAKER) tier Walkout, Royal or Supercharged Set fighter game cards

8 cards total

Average Results Per Pack by Rarity Tier (Pre-pack opening)

CORE - 1.000 per pack*

RARE - 5.308 per pack*

RARE ROYAL - 0.277 per pack*

ELITE - 1.371 per pack

LEGENDARY - 0.022 per pack*

REIGNMAKER - None

SUPERCHARGED REIGNMAKER - 0.022 per pack*

PGA Break Exclusive Pack Info

Pack Guarantees

ONE ELITE+ card per Pack

6 cards total

Average Results Per Pack by Rarity Tier (Pre-pack opening)

CORE - None

RARE - 4.997 per pack*

RARE ROYAL - None

ELITE - 0.784 per pack*

LEGENDARY - 0.157 per pack*

REIGNMAKER - 0.062 per pack*

Pack Guarantees

TWO RARE or ELITE cards per Pack

6 cards total

Average Results Per Pack by Rarity Tier (Pre-pack opening)

CORE - 3.869 per pack*

RARE - 1.620 per pack*

RARE ROYAL - None

ELITE - 0.512 per pack*

LEGENDARY - None

REIGNMAKER - None

*Average Results Per Pack by Rarity Tier rounded to third decimal

