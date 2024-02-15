Reignmakers Pack Break Schedule for February 19-22

Join us all season long in ripping Reignmaker packs and building your collection of UFC and PGA cards! Head to the Reignmakers Drops page and join a drop to secure a Pack Break Ticket. Every ticket purchased will receive a Booster Pack associated with their chosen sport. In addition to the Booster Pack, each Ticket comes with a designated golfer or fighter for that day’s break. As a participant, you will receive all the underlying cards revealed for that player.
Pack Breaks come with HUGE benefits including the opportunity to pull one of one SUPERCHARGED Reignmaker cards! Benefits include:
- 5x Franchise Score (5x the Franchise Score amount of a base Reignmaker tier card)
- Renewable for same fighter or golfer at Reignmaker tier for 2025 via Trade-In Portal
Streams for all breaks will run Monday through Thursday at 4 p.m. EST and Friday at 1 p.m. EST. Tune in on the official DraftKings Youtube channel!
Reignmakers Pack Break Drop Schedule
Here’s what you need to know about the breaks dropping from Monday, Feb. 19 through Thursday, Feb. 22.
What’s New This Week?
“Twosome” PGA Breaks
DraftKings is set to launch a new format where each collectible will come with TWO golfers! Having two golfers per break doubles your chances of acquiring Reignmaker cards, boosting your opportunities to expand and enhance your collection. Our goal is to create 99 equitable break tickets, each offering a balanced and fair value of golfers.
UFC Unhosted Choose Your Category Auctions
We are reintroducing “Choose Your Category” Auctions for UFC breaks! There will be four breaks, each containing 20 packs (comprising 5 LEGENDARY and 15 ELITE packs). In these breaks, you’ll have the opportunity to bid on eleven distinct categories. Winning bidders will secure ALL fighters from their chosen weight class in the corresponding break.
Find all of the following drops on DraftKings Marketplace!
Monday, February 19
Break #1 (SINGLE GOLFER, PGA STANDARD) - $35.99 dropping @ 10 a.m. EST
- Break Inventory: 10 ELITE Tee Box Packs & 15 RARE Tee Box Packs.
- Multi-Purchase Limit: 1
Break #2 (SINGLE GOLFER, PGA PREMIER) - $70.99 dropping @ 10:30 a.m. EST
- Break Inventory: 20 ELITE Tee Box Packs & 30 RARE Tee Box Packs.
- Multi-Purchase Limit: 3
Break #3 (TWOSOME GOLFER, PGA PREMIER) - $255.99 dropping @ 11:00 a.m. EST
- Break Inventory: 40 ELITE Tee Box Packs & 40 RARE Tee Box Packs.
- Multi-Purchase Limit: 3
Tuesday, February 20
Break #1 (SINGLE GOLFER, PGA STANDARD) - $23.99 dropping @ 10 a.m. EST
- Break Inventory: 5 ELITE Tee Box Packs & 15 RARE Tee Box Packs.
- Multi-Purchase Limit: 1
Break #2 (SINGLE GOLFER, PGA PREMIER) - $70.99 dropping @ 10:30 a.m. EST
- Break Inventory: 20 ELITE Tee Box Packs & 30 RARE Tee Box Packs.
- Multi-Purchase Limit: 3
Break #3 (TWOSOME GOLFER, PGA PREMIER) - $292.99 dropping @ 11:00 a.m. EST
- Break Inventory: 55 ELITE Tee Box Packs.
- Multi-Purchase Limit: 3
Wednesday, February 21
Break #1 (SINGLE GOLFER, PGA STANDARD) - $16.99 dropping @ 10 a.m. EST
- Break Inventory: 80 Breaks Booster Packs & 10 RARE Tee Box Packs.
- Multi-Purchase Limit: 1
Break #2 (SINGLE GOLFER, PGA PREMIER) - $99.99 dropping @ 10:30 a.m. EST
- Break Inventory: 35 ELITE Tee Box Packs & 10 RARE Tee Box Packs.
- Multi-Purchase Limit: 3
Thursday, February 22
Unhosted UFC Choose Your Weight Class Auctions
- Category: Weight Class
- Starting Bid: $50
- Bid Increment: $10
- Total Breaks: 4
- Break Inventory per Break: 5 LEGENDARY Intensity Packs & 15 ELITE Swagger Packs.
Break #1 (SINGLE GOLFER, PGA PREMIER) - $99.99 dropping @ 5:00 p.m. EST (breaking on Fri 02/23)
- Break Inventory: 35 ELITE Tee Box Packs & 10 RARE Tee Box Packs.
- Multi-Purchase Limit: 3
DraftKings reserves the right to modify pricing, alter inventory availability, or adjust streaming times PRIOR to the posting of a break drop on the site.
Note on Changes to UFC Checklist
Based on the feedback received from some of our loyal break community, the team has decided to implement certain modifications to the checklist of fighters included in our break sales.
We will be removing fighters with a low level of remaining inventory from the two break-specific packs. Those fighters include:
- Gillian Robertson
- Gregory Rodrigues
- Ikram Aliskerov
- Nassourdine Imavov
- Aliaskhab Khizriev
- Mike Malott
- Jeongyeong Lee
- Themba Gorimbo
- Marc-Andre Barriault
- Jean Silva
- Tom Nolan
- Yusaku Kinoshita
Additionally, we will also be removing fighters who have officially announced their retirements from the UFC. Those fighters include:
- Malcolm Gordon
As we advance through the 2024 UFC season, the DraftKings Breaks team will consistently update and scale the fighter checklist for drops, striving to optimize it based on inventory levels and fighter retirements.
Note on Multi Purchase
Purchases limits will be subject to the following increases:
- 1 Hour following start of drop: Increase to 10
- 2 Hours following start of drop: Increase to 25
- 3 Hours following start of drop: Increase to 50
UFC Break Exclusive Pack Info
2024 Walkout INTENSITY Pack (Break Exclusive)
Pack Guarantees
- ALL Cards ELITE + (ELITE through REIGNMAKER) Walkout or Supercharged Set fighter game cards
- Five (5) ELITE Walkout Set fighter game cards
- Two (2) LEGENDARY Walkout Set fighter game cards
- 8 cards total
Average Results Per Pack by Rarity Tier (Pre-pack opening)
- CORE - None
- RARE - None
- RARE ROYAL - None
- ELITE - 5.653 per pack*
- LEGENDARY - 2.058 per pack*
- REIGNMAKER - None
- REIGNMAKER SUPERCHARGED - 0.290 per pack*
2024 Walkout SWAGGER Pack (Break Exclusive)
Pack Guarantees
- One (1) ELITE tier Walkout Set fighter game card
- Four (4) RARE tier Walkout Set fighter game cards
- One (1) CORE Walkout Set fighter game card
- Two (2) RARE+ (RARE through REIGNMAKER) tier Walkout, Royal or Supercharged Set fighter game cards
- 8 cards total
Average Results Per Pack by Rarity Tier (Pre-pack opening)
- CORE - 1.000 per pack*
- RARE - 5.308 per pack*
- RARE ROYAL - 0.277 per pack*
- ELITE - 1.371 per pack
- LEGENDARY - 0.022 per pack*
- REIGNMAKER - None
- SUPERCHARGED REIGNMAKER - 0.022 per pack*
PGA Break Exclusive Pack Info
2024 Tee Box (ELITE) Pack (Break Exclusive)
Pack Guarantees
- ONE ELITE+ card per Pack
- 6 cards total
Average Results Per Pack by Rarity Tier (Pre-pack opening)
- CORE - None
- RARE - 4.997 per pack*
- RARE ROYAL - None
- ELITE - 0.784 per pack*
- LEGENDARY - 0.157 per pack*
- REIGNMAKER - 0.062 per pack*
2024 Tee Box (RARE) Pack (Break Exclusive)
Pack Guarantees
- TWO RARE or ELITE cards per Pack
- 6 cards total
Average Results Per Pack by Rarity Tier (Pre-pack opening)
- CORE - 3.869 per pack*
- RARE - 1.620 per pack*
- RARE ROYAL - None
- ELITE - 0.512 per pack*
- LEGENDARY - None
- REIGNMAKER - None
*Average Results Per Pack by Rarity Tier rounded to third decimal
Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Eligibility restrictions apply. Marketplace purchases 18+. Reignmakers contests 18+ except NE/AL (19+) and AZ/IA/LA/MA (21+). Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, OR, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. See marketplace.draftkings.com or draftkings.com for details.