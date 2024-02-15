Genesis Invitational 2024: How to watch, TV schedule, live stream

The 2024 Genesis Invitational tees off from Riviera Golf Course in Pacific Palisades, California this week. The tournament will run from Thursday, February 15 through Sunday, February 18. Despite the tournament’s status as a designated event, there will be a cut after 36 holes on Friday.

Scottie Scheffler enters as the favorite to win, installed at +650 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Rory McIlroy follows at +1000, and Viktor Hovland comes in at +1400. Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, and Collin Morikawa have +1600 odds apiece to win it. Max Homa, last year’s runner-up and the 2021 Genesis champion, enters at +1800. Tiger Woods joins the field as a sponsor exemption.

To watch the 2024 Genesis Invitational on CBS or the Golf Channel, you’ll need a cable log-in with access to watch. With valid credentials, you can check out CBS coverage on the CBS live stream or use Paramount+. To watch coverage on the Golf Channel with a valid credential, you can watch on their website or using their mobile apps, available for iOS and Google Play.

Live stream options for the 2024 Genesis Invitational are through PGA TOUR Live, which has four different streams available through ESPN+. With a subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app, available for mobile devices, game consoles and more. You can subscribe to ESPN+ for $6.99 per month or save some money with an annual subscription for $69.99. They also have a bundle, which includes access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

Coverage schedule, Round 1 and Round 2

4-8 p.m. ET

10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. ET

Coverage schedule, Round 3

3-7 p.m. ET

1-3 p.m. ET

10 a.m.-1 p.m. ET

Coverage schedule, Final round

3-6:30 p.m. ET

1-3 p.m. ET

9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. ET