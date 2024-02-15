NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Thursday, February 15

There are just three games on Thursday’s NBA slate, which means finding value plays for DFS lineups can be challenging. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. We are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Naz Reid, Timberwolves, $4,600

Reid has been a model of consistency when it comes to fantasy production. He’s hit at least 20 DKFP in five straight games and registered 21.8 DKFP in the last game against Portland. The Timberwolves might give Reid more run in this final contest before the All-Star break, especially since both Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns have obligations over the weekend. That could benefit Reid against the Trail Blazers, who rank 27th in fantasy points allowed to opposing big men.

Malik Beasley, Bucks, $5,000

Even though the Grizzlies are ninth when it comes to fantasy points allowed to opposing shooting guards, they also rank 24th in opponent three-point percentage. That makes Beasley, who is a three-point specialist for the Bucks, an enticing play for tonight’s contests. The shooting guard has three 25+ DKFP showings in the last five games, including two games with 31+ DKFP. Even though the fantasy matchup might not look favorable, the upside here is tremendous given Memphis’ poor perimeter defense. Beasley is a strong add if you can handle the risk of natural fluctuation when it comes to shooting percentages.

Keyonte George, Jazz, $4,700

George had a fantasy dud the last time out against the Warriors with just 11.8 DKFP, but he’s topped 31 DKFP in three of the last five games. The point guard might see more playing with Utah on the second night of a back-to-back set, and his recent production is worth backing even though he struggled in the last meeting with Golden State. The Warriors are a league-average side when it comes to fantasy points allowed to opposing point guards.