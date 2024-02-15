 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Thursday’s games

We go over the lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and pick out our favorite player prop bets you should consider for Thursday’s games.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Miami Heat v Milwaukee Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks handles the ball during a game against the Miami Heat at Fiserv Forum on February 13, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

There’s a small three-game slate in the NBA Thursday as most of the league prepares for an extended vacation due to the All-Star break, which begins Friday. Even with just a handful of games to choose from, bettors can still lock in some great player props before heading into the weekend’s festivities. Here’s a look at a few of our favorite plays for the day, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Giannis Antetokounmpo over 12.5 rebounds vs. Grizzlies (+110)

The Greek Freak has been a monster on the glass this season, averaging 11.4 rebounds per game. He’s gone over this particular line twice in the last three games and the Bucks have a favorable matchup tonight on the boards. Not only are the Grizzlies 28th in opponent rebounds allowed per game but they’re also coming off a game Wednesday and have been decimated by injuries in the frontcourt. I like Antetokounmpo to have another massive outing in the rebounding department Thursday.

Andrew Wiggins over 12.5 points vs. Jazz (-105)

The Warriors and Jazz are both on the second night of a back-to-back set, so be sure Wiggins isn’t being rested for this contest before locking in this prop. The forward racked up 17 points earlier this week in a win over Utah and is averaging 14.4 points per game on 55/50/75 shooting splits. Wiggins is one of the players who needs to show improvement for Golden State to get back to title contender status and he should bounce back from a relatively poor showing Wednesday against the Clippers.

Anthony Edwards over 3.5 3-pointers vs. Trail Blazers (+135)

Edwards has been on fire from behind the arc of late, connecting on 42.9% of his attempts from deep over the last 10 games. He had a rough 1-11 showing two games ago, but followed it up with a solid 4-8 performance against the Blazers. The Timberwolves get Portland once again before the All-Star break, and I like Edwards to once again take advantage. He’s gone over this mark four times in the last five games, and Portland ranks 26th in opponent three-point percentage over the last five games.

