Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Thursday’s games

There’s a small three-game slate in the NBA Thursday as most of the league prepares for an extended vacation due to the All-Star break, which begins Friday. Even with just a handful of games to choose from, bettors can still lock in some great player props before heading into the weekend’s festivities. Here’s a look at a few of our favorite plays for the day, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Giannis Antetokounmpo over 12.5 rebounds vs. Grizzlies (+110)

The Greek Freak has been a monster on the glass this season, averaging 11.4 rebounds per game. He’s gone over this particular line twice in the last three games and the Bucks have a favorable matchup tonight on the boards. Not only are the Grizzlies 28th in opponent rebounds allowed per game but they’re also coming off a game Wednesday and have been decimated by injuries in the frontcourt. I like Antetokounmpo to have another massive outing in the rebounding department Thursday.

Andrew Wiggins over 12.5 points vs. Jazz (-105)

The Warriors and Jazz are both on the second night of a back-to-back set, so be sure Wiggins isn’t being rested for this contest before locking in this prop. The forward racked up 17 points earlier this week in a win over Utah and is averaging 14.4 points per game on 55/50/75 shooting splits. Wiggins is one of the players who needs to show improvement for Golden State to get back to title contender status and he should bounce back from a relatively poor showing Wednesday against the Clippers.

Anthony Edwards over 3.5 3-pointers vs. Trail Blazers (+135)

Edwards has been on fire from behind the arc of late, connecting on 42.9% of his attempts from deep over the last 10 games. He had a rough 1-11 showing two games ago, but followed it up with a solid 4-8 performance against the Blazers. The Timberwolves get Portland once again before the All-Star break, and I like Edwards to once again take advantage. He’s gone over this mark four times in the last five games, and Portland ranks 26th in opponent three-point percentage over the last five games.