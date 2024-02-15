Daytona 500 qualifying: How to watch Thursday’s Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 and Duel 2

The 2024 NASCAR season is officially underway as qualifying continues for the Daytona 500. The race is scheduled for Sunday and we already know who will be sitting on the front row. On Wednesday, Joey Logano claimed pole position and Michael McDowell claimed the No. 2 spot to join him on the front row.
Qualifying continues on Thursday with the Bluegreen Vacations Duel races. Logano will start in the first position for Duel 1 and McDowell will start in the front for Duel 2. The finishing order from Duel 1 will set the inside of each row at the Daytona 500 while the finishing order from Duel 2 will set the outside of each row at the Great American Race.
The Duels are on FS1 and will be available via live stream at Fox Sports Live. Duel 1 starts at 7 p.m. ET and Duel 2 starts at approximately 8:45 p.m. The latter race will depend on when the first one finishes.
Kyle Busch and and Denny Hamlin head into Thursday’s qualifying races as co-favorites to win Sunday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook. They’re installed at +1000 and are followed by Brad Keselowski at +1100. Joey Logano is favored to win the Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 with +550 odds and is followed by Chase Elliott at +600. Busch is favored to win the Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2 with +600 odds and is followed by Ryan Blaney at +650.
How to watch the 2024 Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 for Daytona 500 qualifying
Date: Thursday, February 15
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: Fox Sports Live
Entry list
Duel 1 starting lineup
|Pos
|Driver
|Car No.
|Pos
|Driver
|Car No.
|1
|Joey Logano
|22
|2
|Kyle Larson
|5
|3
|Chase Elliott
|9
|4
|Austin Dillon
|3
|5
|Ross Chastain
|1
|6
|Todd Gilliland
|38
|7
|Ryan Preece
|41
|8
|Chris Buescher
|17
|9
|Alex Bowman
|48
|10
|Daniel Suarez
|99
|11
|A.J. Allmendinger
|16
|12
|Daniel Hemric
|31
|13
|Martin Truex Jr
|19
|14
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|15
|Justin Haley
|51
|16
|Christopher Bell
|20
|17
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|18
|Tyler Reddick
|45
|19
|Carson Hocevar
|77
|20
|B.J. McLeod
|78
|21
|JJ Yelley
|44
How to watch the 2024 Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2 for Daytona 500 qualifying
Date: Thursday, February 15
Time: 8:45 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: Fox Sports Live
Entry list
Duel 2 starting lineup
|Pos
|Driver
|Car No.
|Pos
|Driver
|Car No.
|1
|Michael McDowell
|34
|2
|Austin Cindric
|2
|3
|William Byron
|24
|4
|Kyle Busch
|8
|5
|Harrison Burton
|21
|6
|Riley Herbst
|15
|7
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|8
|Noah Gragson
|10
|9
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|10
|Anthony Alfredo
|62
|11
|Josh Berry
|4
|12
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|13
|David Ragan
|60
|14
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|15
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|47
|16
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|17
|Jimmie Johnson
|84
|18
|Zane Smith
|71
|19
|John H. Nemechek
|42
|20
|Erik Jones
|43
|21
|Kaz Grala
|36