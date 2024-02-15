 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daytona 500 qualifying: How to watch Thursday’s Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 and Duel 2

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s Daytona 500 qualifying on Wednesday at the Daytona International Speedway via live online stream.

By David Fucillo
A general view of the NASCAR Cup Series Bluegreen Vacations Duel #2 at Daytona International Speedway on February 16, 2023 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The 2024 NASCAR season is officially underway as qualifying continues for the Daytona 500. The race is scheduled for Sunday and we already know who will be sitting on the front row. On Wednesday, Joey Logano claimed pole position and Michael McDowell claimed the No. 2 spot to join him on the front row.

Qualifying continues on Thursday with the Bluegreen Vacations Duel races. Logano will start in the first position for Duel 1 and McDowell will start in the front for Duel 2. The finishing order from Duel 1 will set the inside of each row at the Daytona 500 while the finishing order from Duel 2 will set the outside of each row at the Great American Race.

The Duels are on FS1 and will be available via live stream at Fox Sports Live. Duel 1 starts at 7 p.m. ET and Duel 2 starts at approximately 8:45 p.m. The latter race will depend on when the first one finishes.

Kyle Busch and and Denny Hamlin head into Thursday’s qualifying races as co-favorites to win Sunday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook. They’re installed at +1000 and are followed by Brad Keselowski at +1100. Joey Logano is favored to win the Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 with +550 odds and is followed by Chase Elliott at +600. Busch is favored to win the Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2 with +600 odds and is followed by Ryan Blaney at +650.

How to watch the 2024 Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 for Daytona 500 qualifying

Date: Thursday, February 15
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: Fox Sports Live

Entry list

Duel 1 starting lineup

Pos Driver Car No.
Pos Driver Car No.
1 Joey Logano 22
2 Kyle Larson 5
3 Chase Elliott 9
4 Austin Dillon 3
5 Ross Chastain 1
6 Todd Gilliland 38
7 Ryan Preece 41
8 Chris Buescher 17
9 Alex Bowman 48
10 Daniel Suarez 99
11 A.J. Allmendinger 16
12 Daniel Hemric 31
13 Martin Truex Jr 19
14 Bubba Wallace 23
15 Justin Haley 51
16 Christopher Bell 20
17 Denny Hamlin 11
18 Tyler Reddick 45
19 Carson Hocevar 77
20 B.J. McLeod 78
21 JJ Yelley 44

How to watch the 2024 Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2 for Daytona 500 qualifying

Date: Thursday, February 15
Time: 8:45 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: Fox Sports Live

Entry list

Duel 2 starting lineup

Pos Driver Car No.
Pos Driver Car No.
1 Michael McDowell 34
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 William Byron 24
4 Kyle Busch 8
5 Harrison Burton 21
6 Riley Herbst 15
7 Chase Briscoe 14
8 Noah Gragson 10
9 Ryan Blaney 12
10 Anthony Alfredo 62
11 Josh Berry 4
12 Brad Keselowski 6
13 David Ragan 60
14 Ty Gibbs 54
15 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
16 Corey LaJoie 7
17 Jimmie Johnson 84
18 Zane Smith 71
19 John H. Nemechek 42
20 Erik Jones 43
21 Kaz Grala 36

