Daytona 500 qualifying: How to watch Thursday’s Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 and Duel 2

The 2024 NASCAR season is officially underway as qualifying continues for the Daytona 500. The race is scheduled for Sunday and we already know who will be sitting on the front row. On Wednesday, Joey Logano claimed pole position and Michael McDowell claimed the No. 2 spot to join him on the front row.

Qualifying continues on Thursday with the Bluegreen Vacations Duel races. Logano will start in the first position for Duel 1 and McDowell will start in the front for Duel 2. The finishing order from Duel 1 will set the inside of each row at the Daytona 500 while the finishing order from Duel 2 will set the outside of each row at the Great American Race.

The Duels are on FS1 and will be available via live stream at Fox Sports Live. Duel 1 starts at 7 p.m. ET and Duel 2 starts at approximately 8:45 p.m. The latter race will depend on when the first one finishes.

Kyle Busch and and Denny Hamlin head into Thursday’s qualifying races as co-favorites to win Sunday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook. They’re installed at +1000 and are followed by Brad Keselowski at +1100. Joey Logano is favored to win the Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 with +550 odds and is followed by Chase Elliott at +600. Busch is favored to win the Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2 with +600 odds and is followed by Ryan Blaney at +650.

How to watch the 2024 Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 for Daytona 500 qualifying

Date: Thursday, February 15

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports Live

Entry list

Duel 1 starting lineup Pos Driver Car No. Pos Driver Car No. 1 Joey Logano 22 2 Kyle Larson 5 3 Chase Elliott 9 4 Austin Dillon 3 5 Ross Chastain 1 6 Todd Gilliland 38 7 Ryan Preece 41 8 Chris Buescher 17 9 Alex Bowman 48 10 Daniel Suarez 99 11 A.J. Allmendinger 16 12 Daniel Hemric 31 13 Martin Truex Jr 19 14 Bubba Wallace 23 15 Justin Haley 51 16 Christopher Bell 20 17 Denny Hamlin 11 18 Tyler Reddick 45 19 Carson Hocevar 77 20 B.J. McLeod 78 21 JJ Yelley 44

How to watch the 2024 Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2 for Daytona 500 qualifying

Date: Thursday, February 15

Time: 8:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports Live

Entry list