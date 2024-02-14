Pick on the Total for Abilene Christian-UT Rio Grande Valley on February 15

The Abilene Christian Wildcats and UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros are the two bottom teams in the WAC standings and hook up in Edinburg Texas on Thursday with both looking to get their seasons back on track.

Abilene Christian Wildcats (-2.5, 149) vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros

Both teams have had their share of struggles on defense with Abilene Christian 162nd the the country in points allowed on a per possession basis and Rio Grande Valley 254th in this category with both teams’ raw point total ballooning even further due to how quickly they play.

The Vaqueros are ninth in the country in total possessions per game while Abilene Christian is 43rd in this category, leading to Rio Grande Valley allowing at least 74 points in 19 of their 21 games against Division I opponents this season.

Both teams have similar issues in allowing second chance scoring opportunities, as Grand Valley is 350th in the country in defensive rebound rate, allowing opponents to pull in 33.1% of their missed shots while Abilene Christian is 309th in this category, allowing 30.4% of missed shots to become an offensive rebound.

While both teams are not good 3-point shooting teams with Abilene Christian 226th in 3-point shooting percentage and the Vaqueros 337th at 29.1%, neither team relies on 3’s for offense. Abilene Christian gets just 22.1% of their points from 3-point range, the 22nd-lowest percentage of points from 3’s while Rio Grande Valley has the 11th-lowest percentage at 21%.

Both teams have had similar struggles guarding inside the 3-point arc with Abilene Christian 273rd in opponents 2-point shooting percentage at 52.7% and Rio Grande Valley is 278th at 52.9%.

The last time these teams played, Rio Grande Valley got a 91-89 overtime win in which the game was 80-80 at the end of regulation and Thursday’s game sets up to be another game involving lots of point on both sides.

The Play: Abilene Christian vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Over 149