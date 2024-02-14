Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis dealing with leg injury Wednesday vs. Nets

Boston Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis suffered a leg injury late in the first half of Wednesday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets, and Luke Kornet has started the second half instead of him. Given the margin of victory right now for the Celtics and Porzingis’ recent bout with some injuries, it seems unlikely he returns to this game.

Luke Kornet is on the floor to start the second half. Looks like Kristaps Porzingis is done for the night. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) February 15, 2024

Porzingis has 15 points, one assist and five rebounds in this game and it seems likely he’ll finish with that stat line. The big man was dealing with a back injury earlier in the week but bounced back quickly, so this leg injury is not exactly a great development for Boston. Porzingis has dealt with calf, ankle and back issues this season and we’ll see if this leg injury turns into something serious.

The good news for Porzingis and the Celtics is that the All-Star break begins Thursday for Boston, and it would give him some additional recovery time. Kornet gets the nod for him Wednesday, with Sam Hauser likely also getting some usage given the blowout.