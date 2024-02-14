 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis dealing with leg injury Wednesday vs. Nets

It seems unlikely Porzingis will return to this game.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Boston Celtics v Miami Heat
Kristaps Porzingis of the Boston Celtics looks on during the game against the Miami Heat on February 11, 2024 at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.
Boston Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis suffered a leg injury late in the first half of Wednesday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets, and Luke Kornet has started the second half instead of him. Given the margin of victory right now for the Celtics and Porzingis’ recent bout with some injuries, it seems unlikely he returns to this game.

Porzingis has 15 points, one assist and five rebounds in this game and it seems likely he’ll finish with that stat line. The big man was dealing with a back injury earlier in the week but bounced back quickly, so this leg injury is not exactly a great development for Boston. Porzingis has dealt with calf, ankle and back issues this season and we’ll see if this leg injury turns into something serious.

The good news for Porzingis and the Celtics is that the All-Star break begins Thursday for Boston, and it would give him some additional recovery time. Kornet gets the nod for him Wednesday, with Sam Hauser likely also getting some usage given the blowout.

