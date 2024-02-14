Sixers PG Tyrese Maxey playing through ankle injury Wednesday vs. Heat

Update: Maxey has returned to Wednesday’s game. We’ll see if he’s able to gut out the entire contest or if his workload is limited.

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Tyrese Maxey suffered an ankle injury Wednesday against the Miami Heat and is getting looked at in the locker room. Maxey’s injury could put his status in doubt for Sunday’s All-Star Game, which he’s been selected to for the first time in his career.

Tyrese Maxey is headed back to the locker room after being looked at by trainer Kevin Johnson on the bench — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) February 15, 2024

Maxey is expected to return to the game, although we’ll see how much run he gets ahead of the All-Star break on a bum ankle. The 76ers are dealing with a ton of injuries, chiefly Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris. Losing Maxey, even for a short period of time, could really put the 76ers in jeopardy when it comes to securing an automatic playoff spot.

If Maxey does come back, struggle and eventually gets taken out, Cam Payne would be the natural replacement for Philadelphia. Payne was an acquisition at the trade deadline in a swap with the Bucks involving Patrick Beverley. We’ll see how Maxey looks when he does return to the game.