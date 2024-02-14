How to Compete for UFC 300 VIP Package via Reignmakers UFC 298 Portfolio-Gated Contest

Reignmakers UFC holders will be able to compete for yet another UFC VIP experience!

DraftKings will host a Reignmakers UFC Portfolio-gated contest for UFC 298, which will include a first-place UFC 300 VIP package for two.

Customers who finish second will receive a UFC 300 VIP Experience + $700 in Travel Cash.

Customers who finish third to 52nd will receive a 2024 UFC Fight Night 2.24.24 Event Pack.

How to Enter

In order to compete in the UFC 298 Portfolio-Gated Contest, a customer must hold 2+ Headline Set cards of fighters fighting on the UFC 298 Card and submit them into each lineup.

UFC 300 VIP Package

Reignmakers UFC users competing in this contest will contend for the first-place prize of a UFC 300 VIP package for two. Here’s the breakdown of the package:

$5,000 Cash for travel and accommodations

Floor Level seating guaranteed

Reserved seating at Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

Private VIP Entrance at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV

In-Venue hospitality with UFC Fighter appearances

NOTE: If the winner cannot attend the in-person experience, there is a $700 cash alternative available upon request to any of the UFC 300 Experiences (including the First Place prize).

Second place will receive a Challenge UFC 300 VIP Package for two. Here’s the breakdown of the package:

$700 Cash for travel and accomodations

Lower Level Seating Guaranteed

Reserved seating at Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

Private VIP Entrance at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV

In-Venue hospitality with UFC Fighter appearances

NOTE: If the winner cannot attend the in-person experience, there is a $700 cash alternative available upon request to any of the UFC 300 Experiences (including the Second Place prize).

Consolation Prizing

Top 3-52 receive 2024 UFC Fight Night 2.24.24 Event Pack

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Eligibility restrictions apply. Marketplace purchases 18+. Reignmakers contests 18+ except NE/AL (19+) and AZ/IA/LA/MA (21+). Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, OR, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. See marketplace.draftkings.com or draftkings.com for details.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

For more details and FAQs, please reference our How to Play page, Franchise Score page or help center with FAQs!