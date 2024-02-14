 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daytona 500 qualifying results: Live updates as pole position and front row set for Great American race

NASCAR opens the 2024 season with the Daytona 500, and ahead of it we get multiple qualifying stages. We’ll update qualifying on Wednesday evening what it means for the rest of the week.

By Teddy Ricketson and David Fucillo
A general view of pit road during the Daytona 500 NASCAR Cup Series race on February 20, 2022 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Winter is moving along and as we slowly approach spring, it’s time once again for the Great American Race. The 2024 Daytona 500 will run on Sunday, February 19 and be preceded by a busy week of qualifying through multiple formats.

Qualifying opens on Wednesday with a single-car, one-lap format to determine the pole sitter and who will join that driver on the front row on Sunday. It continues on Thursday with the Blue Green Vacation Duel races to determine the rest of the starting lineup for Sunday’s race.

Wednesday’s qualifying gets started at 8:15 p.m. ET on FS1 and will feature each car getting one lap to put together their fastest time. The fastest qualifier claims pole and the second fastest qualifier claims the second position for Sunday. The rest of the results will be used to determine the starting lineups for the twin Duels on Thursday.

Ahead of the qualifying events, Denny Hamlin is the favorite to win Sunday’s race with +900 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Kyle Busch follows at +1100 and Ryan Blaney and Brad Keselowski are each +1200. Last year’s winner, Ricky Stenhouse, Jr., has +2800 odds to repeat as champ at the Daytona 500.

2024 Daytona 500 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Carson Hocevar 77
2 Anthony Alfredo 62
3 Zane Smith 71
4 Ryan Preece 41
5 Justin Haley 51
6 David Ragan 60
7 A.J. Allmendinger 16
8 B.J. McLeod 78
9 John H. Nemechek 42
10 Riley Herbst 15
11 Austin Dillon 3
12 TBD 44
13 Daniel Hemric 31
14 Noah Gragson 10
15 Corey LaJoie 7
16 Chase Briscoe 14
17 Kaz Grala 36
18 Harrison Burton 21
19 Todd Gilliland 38
20 Austin Cindric 2
21 Jimmie Johnson 84
22 Erik Jones 43
23 Denny Hamlin 11
24 Josh Berry 4
25 Brad Keselowski 6
26 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
27 Ryan Blaney 12
28 Kyle Larson 5
29 Joey Logano 22
30 William Byron 24
31 Tyler Reddick 45
32 Christopher Bell 20
33 Alex Bowman 48
34 Ty Gibbs 54
35 Kyle Busch 8
36 Chase Elliott 9
37 Ross Chastain 1
38 Chris Buescher 17
39 Martin Truex Jr 19
40 Michael McDowell 34
41 Daniel Suarez 99
42 Bubba Wallace 23

