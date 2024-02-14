Daytona 500 qualifying results: Live updates as pole position and front row set for Great American race

Winter is moving along and as we slowly approach spring, it’s time once again for the Great American Race. The 2024 Daytona 500 will run on Sunday, February 19 and be preceded by a busy week of qualifying through multiple formats.

Qualifying opens on Wednesday with a single-car, one-lap format to determine the pole sitter and who will join that driver on the front row on Sunday. It continues on Thursday with the Blue Green Vacation Duel races to determine the rest of the starting lineup for Sunday’s race.

Wednesday’s qualifying gets started at 8:15 p.m. ET on FS1 and will feature each car getting one lap to put together their fastest time. The fastest qualifier claims pole and the second fastest qualifier claims the second position for Sunday. The rest of the results will be used to determine the starting lineups for the twin Duels on Thursday.

Ahead of the qualifying events, Denny Hamlin is the favorite to win Sunday’s race with +900 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Kyle Busch follows at +1100 and Ryan Blaney and Brad Keselowski are each +1200. Last year’s winner, Ricky Stenhouse, Jr., has +2800 odds to repeat as champ at the Daytona 500.