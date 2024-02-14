 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

See which team has the best odds to have RB Josh Jacobs for 2024 NFL season

The Raiders RB played on a franchise tag in 2023. We go over odds via DraftKings Sportsbook for which team he’ll play for in 2024.

By Grace McDermott
Josh Jacobs #8 of the Las Vegas Raiders runs for a second quarter touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on November 26, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders enter a new era under head coach Antonio Pierce in 2024. Las Vegas saw plenty of change during the 2023 season as quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was benched in favor of rookie Aidan O’Connell, and head coach Josh McDaniels was fired partway through the season. They finished the year with an 8-9 record and did not reach the playoffs.

Running back Josh Jacobs is heading to free agency this offseason, but is still projected to start for the Raiders next season. Jacobs was franchise tagged in 2023 for a cap hit of $11.8 million. He finished the 2023 season with 805 rushing yards and 296 receiving yards — a disappointing stat line for his preseason expectations.

However, he is expected to remain in Las Vegas in 2024. They have the option to franchise tag him again for a steep increase in cap hit. Should they choose to do that, they would commit to a very high price for a running back that failed to meet expectations and battled multiple injuries in the 2023 season.

His odds to remain in Vegas sit at -200 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Other options for the RB include the Chargers (+750) and the Texans (+850). Chargers RB1 Austin Ekeler is coming up on free agency in 2024, as well, and the Texans are still attempting to find a solid RB1 after Dameon Pierce fell short in 2023. Houston also has some extra cap space as they finish out CJ Stroud’s rookie contract.

At 26, Jacobs is nearing the age that we start to see running backs drop off in production and begin to leave the league or take a step back to backup positions. If the Raiders believe that he has one more 2022-like year in him, they may choose to tag him this offseason. The Raiders currently have backups Zamir White and Ameer Abdullah on the RB depth chart.

Let’s take a look at odds for Jacobs’ next team in the 2024 NFL offseason.

Josh Jacobs 2024 team odds

Team Odds
LV Raiders -200
LA Chargers +750
HOU Texans +850
BAL Ravens +950
DAL Cowboys +1200
MIN Vikings +1600
CHI Bears +2000
TEN Titans +2000
PHI Eagles +2000
GB Packers +2500
CIN Bengals +2500
TB Buccaneers +2500
DEN Broncos +5000
CAR Panthers +5000
ARI Cardinals +5000
WAS Commanders +5000
NY Giants +5000
BUF Bills +7500
MIA Dolphins +7500
LA Rams +7500
KC Chiefs +7500
JAX Jaguars +10000
IND Colts +10000
DET Lions +10000
CLE Browns +10000
ATL Falcons +10000
SF 49ers +10000
SEA Seahawks +10000
PIT Steelers +10000
NY Jets +10000
NO Saints +10000
NE Patriots +10000

