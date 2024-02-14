See which team has the best odds to have RB Josh Jacobs for 2024 NFL season

The Las Vegas Raiders enter a new era under head coach Antonio Pierce in 2024. Las Vegas saw plenty of change during the 2023 season as quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was benched in favor of rookie Aidan O’Connell, and head coach Josh McDaniels was fired partway through the season. They finished the year with an 8-9 record and did not reach the playoffs.

Running back Josh Jacobs is heading to free agency this offseason, but is still projected to start for the Raiders next season. Jacobs was franchise tagged in 2023 for a cap hit of $11.8 million. He finished the 2023 season with 805 rushing yards and 296 receiving yards — a disappointing stat line for his preseason expectations.

However, he is expected to remain in Las Vegas in 2024. They have the option to franchise tag him again for a steep increase in cap hit. Should they choose to do that, they would commit to a very high price for a running back that failed to meet expectations and battled multiple injuries in the 2023 season.

His odds to remain in Vegas sit at -200 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Other options for the RB include the Chargers (+750) and the Texans (+850). Chargers RB1 Austin Ekeler is coming up on free agency in 2024, as well, and the Texans are still attempting to find a solid RB1 after Dameon Pierce fell short in 2023. Houston also has some extra cap space as they finish out CJ Stroud’s rookie contract.

At 26, Jacobs is nearing the age that we start to see running backs drop off in production and begin to leave the league or take a step back to backup positions. If the Raiders believe that he has one more 2022-like year in him, they may choose to tag him this offseason. The Raiders currently have backups Zamir White and Ameer Abdullah on the RB depth chart.

Let’s take a look at odds for Jacobs’ next team in the 2024 NFL offseason.